New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supporters

11:49 AM
10:15 AM
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
08:14 AM
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
07:47 AM
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
06:59 AM
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
July 14, 06:07 AM
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
July 14, 06:03 AM
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
July 14, 04:09 AM
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
July 13, 06:39 PM
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
July 13, 06:45 AM
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Kyiv • UNN

 • 3138 views

James Gunn's film "Superman" grossed $122 million in its opening weekend, outperforming 2013's "Man of Steel." The director stated that the film touches on politics, which drew negative reactions from MAGA supporters.

"Superman" - an adventure film based on comics, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, is set to be the first part of a new DC Comics cinematic universe. Warner Bros., and also - a convincing competitor to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In addition, the film's plot is connected to the current socio-political "agenda" in the USA.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Newsweek, Variety, Times, TMZ.

Details

By the end of the weekend, it became known that the official figures for the opening box office of the "Superman" reboot confirm the ambitious impulse of the project - James Gunn's film has now surpassed Zack Snyder's 2013 film "Man of Steel". In specialized media, such as Variety, it was reported a few days ago that "Superman", a comic book adventure starring David Corenswet, grossed $122 million in its first weekend alone.

The success of Gunn's film could be the first part of a new DC Comics cinematic universe. Warner Bros., and a serious competitor to the wildly successful Marvel (MCU).

In addition, as the premiere weekend approached, several politically charged moments could either fuel the film's potential success or... slow down its pace.

In an interview with the British newspaper The Times, the rebellious director James Gunn did not hide the fact that his film would touch upon politics:

Superman is the story of America. An immigrant who came from other places... but for me, it's mostly a story about how basic human kindness is a value we've lost

- he said.

His comments drew backlash from prominent right-wing media figures and supporters of the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) agenda.

Among them is Fox News host Jesse Watters. The latter said:

My cape says: "Make America Great Again": You know what's written on his cape? - "MS-13"

"Superman fights for truth, justice, and your favorite pronouns," he added.

Kellyanne Conway, senior advisor to the president during the first Trump administration, also expressed her opinion:

We don't go to the cinema to be lectured and have ideology imposed on us

- she said.

Dean Cain, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, who played Superman in the 1990s series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," also criticized Gunn in an interview with TMZ:

I think bringing Superman into this... I think it was a mistake for James Gunn to say it's an immigrant story, and I think it's going to hurt the box office. I was excited about the movie. I'm looking forward to it... I'm rooting for its success, but I don't like this latest political comment

Reference

Nevertheless, it should be noted that "Superman" started stronger precisely in the USA.

International box office receipts were somewhat lower than expected, totaling $95 million in 78 markets, bringing the global total to $217 million.

- writes Variety

"This is an outstanding domestic debut. If there is any softness here, it is overseas," says David A. Gross, head of the film consulting firm FranchiseRe. "Superman has always been identified as an American character, and in some parts of the world, America is not currently enjoying the greatest popularity."

Recall

James Gunn stated that the film "Superman" will be 2 hours and 9 minutes long with credits, and denied information about pressure from Warner Bros. to shorten the runtime.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Culture
