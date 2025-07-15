Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replica

US President Donald Trump stated that the original Club World Cup trophy, won by "Chelsea", is kept in the Oval Office of the White House. Instead, the London club will receive a new trophy for their club museum.

Trump stated this in an interview with the sports streaming service DAZN, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Trump stated, FIFA President Infantino brought the trophy to the White House, after which FIFA representatives decided not to take it back, but to make a new one. "That's right.

They said:

Could you hold this trophy for a bit? We put it in the Oval Office

And then I asked:

When are you going to pick up the trophy?

He says, "We're never going to pick it up," Trump said.

Addition

On Sunday, July 14, English "Chelsea" became the winner of the 2025 Club World Cup. In the final match, the Londoners defeated French "Paris Saint-Germain" in East Rutherford, USA, at "MetLife Stadium".

"Chelsea" crushed "PSG" in the 2025 Club World Cup final

During the award ceremony, Donald Trump, along with Infantino, participated in the award ceremony and presented the trophy to Chelsea captain Reece James.

However, instead of leaving the stage after the official part, Trump decided to stay and join the English club's celebrations right on the podium, which displeased Chelsea leader Cole Palmer.

Palmer looked at Trump in surprise and said, "What is he doing here?". Palmer also held James's hand to prevent him from lifting the trophy while Trump was on the podium.

I knew he would be here, but I didn't know he would be on the stand when we lifted the trophy, so I was a little confused, yes - said Palmer.

Lip-reading expert Jeremy Freeman said Trump admired Palmer after watching his stunning performance in the final.

I'm Chelsea's biggest fan. I'm a big fan of yours. Well done - Trump told Palmer, Freeman claims.

Although Palmer looked confused in the background, Freeman said James asked Trump for permission to lift the trophy. When Palmer said:

No, no, just wait, wait… wait… wait

James turned to the US President for his approval.

James reportedly asked, "Can I lift it?", and Trump replied, "Oh, we can, okay."

In addition, Infantino presented Trump with a gold medal.

Recall

Last November, the International Football Federation (FIFA) unveiled an updated Club World Cup trophy, which will be awarded to the winner of the revamped tournament. The trophy is made of gold and can transform from a shield into a multifaceted and orbital structure. Its surface is engraved with inscriptions, including in Russian.