English "Chelsea" became the winner of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. In the final match, the Londoners defeated French "Paris Saint-Germain" ("PSG") in East Rutherford, USA, at "MetLife Stadium", reports UNN.

Details

In the middle of the first half, the French defense dealt with Malo Gusto's shot, but the ball bounced to Cole Palmer, who opened the scoring with an accurate shot - 1:0.

And just 8 minutes later, the Chelsea midfielder scored a brace: after receiving a pass on the flank, he moved to the center, beat a defender with a feint, and again shot into the far corner 2:0.

Before the break, Palmer added an assist to his brace, helping João Pedro score. The London newcomer came face to face with Donnarumma and confidently beat him, lobbing the ball over the PSG goalkeeper - 3:0.

Thus, "Chelsea" became the first winner of the Club World Cup in its updated format.

Recall

On May 31, "Paris Saint-Germain" defeated Milan "Inter" in the final match of the UEFA Champions League with a score of 5:0.

