Ukrainian footballer Viktor Tsygankov may leave Girona this summer: details

Ukrainian footballer Viktor Tsygankov, a midfielder for the Spanish club "Girona", may leave the club this summer. This was reported by journalist Ben Jacobs on the social network "X", according to UNN.

Details

As the journalist noted, Tsygankov's agent, Olena Myskyv, signed a mandate with Israeli football agent Pini Zahavi regarding the possibility of the player moving to another football club. There is currently interest from the Premier League, Jacobs writes.

Addition

Viktor Tsygankov is the son of Ukrainian football goalkeeper Vitaliy Tsygankov. He began his football career at the Vinnytsia children's and youth sports school "Nyva".

From 2011 to 2013, he played for "Dynamo". In the 2015/16 season, he played for the U-19 team in the first UEFA Youth League for Dynamo players. In the 2019/2020 season, he played 39 matches for "Dynamo", scoring 17 goals and making 8 assists.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that footballer Andriy Yarmolenko extended his contract with "Dynamo" until 2026, while announcing that the 2025/2026 season will be his last as a player.