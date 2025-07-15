$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 5756 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
10:57 AM • 25011 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 20761 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 34610 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 32155 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 75935 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 66167 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 93534 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 75389 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 55814 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3m/s
32%
746mm
Popular news
"This was cleverly conceived by the president": NATO Secretary General stated that Trump chose the right tactic regarding PutinJuly 15, 03:14 AM • 12855 views
In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attackJuly 15, 05:28 AM • 19396 views
Drones attacked Russian cities of Yelets and Voronezh: Enerhiya plant damagedJuly 15, 05:59 AM • 27228 views
Results of customs searches: inspector from Lviv requested $1600 for unhindered car customs clearance07:15 AM • 10193 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour08:20 AM • 30657 views
Publications
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 5814 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities10:57 AM • 25058 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh10:23 AM • 34648 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of MinistersJuly 15, 06:35 AM • 75953 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 77893 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour08:20 AM • 31166 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 62322 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 65884 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 61387 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 146817 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5140 views

Yarema Zhuhayevych, Head of the Aviation Industry Workers' Union, emphasized the importance of preserving human potential and state defense orders for Ukraine's aviation industry. The industry modernizes equipment, develops drones, and supports combat aviation, creating 8-12 jobs in related sectors.

The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere

Despite the war and closed airspace, the Ukrainian aviation industry remains an important element of the country's defense capability – it modernizes equipment, develops drones, and supports combat aviation. Yarema Zhuhayevych, Head of the Trade Union of Aircraft and Machine Building Workers, spoke about why it is important to preserve human potential and highly qualified personnel in this area in an exclusive comment to UNN.

Details

Yarema Zhuhayevych, Head of the Trade Union of Aircraft and Machine Building Workers, noted that the aviation industry is one of the most preserved among industrial sectors and demonstrates a high level of qualification and effectiveness.

The aviation industry has not just survived – it holds on despite everything, even in difficult war conditions. Today, it is the core that can become the locomotive of both mechanical engineering and the entire economy of the country. Without its own production, the country will not be able to last long either (...) According to statistics, one job in the aviation industry creates 8 to 12 jobs in related sectors of the economy – from education and metallurgy to logistics and other production and service areas.

– noted Yarema Zhuhayevych.

According to him, Ukrainian engineers, pilots, and aviation personnel in general are capable of performing the most complex technological tasks. However, for the further development of scientific and production resources, it is extremely important to preserve human capital and ensure state defense orders at enterprises.

These are intelligent and talented specialists who are already implementing complex technical solutions today. We have the personnel, but growth requires investment and new technologies. With such an approach, we can sharply increase production volumes (...) Now the main thing is the state defense order at enterprises in the industries.

– emphasized Zhuhayevych.

It is worth noting that the modern aviation industry performs a much wider range of tasks than it might seem at first glance. In wartime conditions, it takes on a number of critically important functions that directly affect the state's defense capability. This includes, in particular, the modernization of helicopters and aircraft for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, technical maintenance of aircraft, and ensuring their readiness for combat missions. An important area of work is the integration of new types of weapons, engineering support for repair and restoration processes, as well as scientific and technical activities for the development of new types of weapons – including unmanned systems.

These areas can receive a new impetus for development if the functions of aviation enterprises and their participation as residents are properly taken into account in the "Defence City" package of bills, the adoption of which is expected in the near future. The representation of the aviation industry within this regime and the provision of preferences to its enterprises will allow for the formation of a stable environment for sectoral growth, ensure the full fulfillment of defense tasks in the relevant area, preserve highly qualified personnel, and activate domestic production in the defense industry sector.

Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko11.07.25, 09:48 • 50460 views

Defense City can give a powerful impetus to internal development. This is where we need to start – and gradually expand support to a wider range of participants. Our basic enterprises, key industries, and preserved specialists are capable, with proper support and funding, of significantly increasing production volumes and qualitatively fulfilling all strategic tasks.

– emphasized the head of the Trade Union of Aircraft and Machine Building Workers.

In fact, the aviation industry is a large and powerful system that unites hundreds of enterprises and thousands of specialists. According to experts, the Ukrainian aviation industry provides over 20,000 highly qualified jobs. "Antonov" alone employs about 9,000 people who work in a full production cycle. In addition, a significant part of professional personnel who were involved in civil aviation and related fields before 2022 are still in Ukraine. Only in airports across the country, about 200,000 people worked then, and the annual turnover of the industry reached 2.5 billion euros. These figures confirm the scale and strategic importance of the aviation sector for the economy and security of the state.

In conclusion, it can be stated that today Ukraine faces a choice – to support the aviation industry and give it a chance for development, or to allow it to disappear from the map of strategic priorities, as has already happened with the space sector. At the same time, behind aircraft and technical solutions are people – their competencies, professionalism, and work for the benefit of the state. The preservation and development of existing potential concerns not only defense, but also the economy, employment, and post-war recovery. The industry has all the prerequisites to become one of the drivers of growth – provided that it is already included in systemic state policy through normative recognition within the Defence City regime, defense orders, and targeted support.

Recall

In the current version of the bills on Defence City, the aircraft manufacturing industry may find itself outside the scope of new benefits and preferences. As Ruslan Melnychenko, head of the legal committee of the Aerospace Association of Ukraine, explains, none of the specialized enterprises – including "Antonov" or "Motor Sich" – meet the proposed inclusion criteria, as they produce not only defense but also civilian products.

The Association proposes to include enterprises from the existing government list of aircraft manufacturing entities, which undergo strict verification, in the list of Defence City residents. Experts also insist on lowering the requirement for the share of defense products – from 90% to 50%.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsPublications
Motor Sich
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9