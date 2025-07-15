$41.780.04
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3786 views

The candidacy of the Prime Minister of Ukraine has already been approved, a series of resignations in ministries is expected. The dismissal of ministers is scheduled for July 16, and the appointment of new ones - for the next day.

Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers

The candidacy for the Prime Minister of Ukraine has already been approved, and a series of resignations are expected in the ministries. The dismissal of ministers is planned for Wednesday, July 16, and the appointment of new ones for Thursday. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

Composition of the new government

Zhelezniak predicts that Yulia Svyrydenko will become the new Prime Minister of Ukraine, while Denys Shmyhal will head the Ministry of Defense.

Overall, the distribution of positions in the new government will be as follows:

  • Mykhailo Fedorov will be the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation;
    • Oleksiy Kuleba – Minister of Reconstruction;
      • Oleksiy Sobolev will become Minister of Resources;
        • Olha Stefanishyna loses her position as Minister for European Integration. Most likely, she will become an ambassador to some EU country;
          • Taras Kachka will be responsible for European integration;
            • The Ministry of Justice may be headed by Herman Halushchenko;
              • Oleksiy Chernyshov will be dismissed;
                • The new Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers will most likely be the First Deputy State Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers, Kostiantyn Mariievych;
                  • Matvii Bidnyi will retain the position of Minister of Sports;
                    • Svitlana Hrynchuk will replace Herman Halushchenko in the Ministry of Energy;
                      • Oksana Zholnovych will lose the position of Minister of Social Policy. Instead, this chair will be taken by one of her deputies - Daryna Marchak or Denys Uliutin;
                        • Nataliia Kalmykova retains her position in the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.
                          • Ihor Klymenko may take the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Security, but will retain the portfolio of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs;
                            • Vitaliy Koval loses his position and returns to the Head of the State Property Fund;
                              • Oksen Lisovyi loses his position. His deputy Andriy Vitrenko will be acting;
                                • Minister of Health Viktor Liashko retains his position;
                                  • Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko will retain his position;
                                    • Andriy Sybiha will continue to head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs;
                                      • Herman Smetanin, Minister of Strategic Industries, loses his position; his ministry will be merged with the Ministry of Defense;
                                        • Rustem Umerov will become an ambassador to one of the partner countries.

                                          Procedure for forming a new government

                                          In Ukraine, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers is appointed by the Verkhovna Rada upon the submission of the President of Ukraine. The head of state submits the nomination based on the proposal of the coalition of parliamentary factions that has a majority in parliament.

                                          After the submission, the Verkhovna Rada votes for the appointment of the Prime Minister by roll-call. In case of rejection of the candidate, the President submits a new nomination.

                                          Ministers in Ukraine are also appointed by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs are appointed upon the submission of the President of Ukraine, and other members of the Cabinet of Ministers - upon the submission of the Prime Minister.

                                          Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her7/14/25, 3:26 PM • 28211 views

                                          Pavlo Zinchenko

                                          Pavlo Zinchenko

