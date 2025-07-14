Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her

For several months, Ukrainians have been intrigued by information that a government reshuffle may take place in the near future. Today, July 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered the position of Prime Minister of Ukraine to the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko. What is known about the potential head of government - UNN reports.

What is known about Yulia Svyrydenko

Yulia Svyrydenko was born in Chernihiv on December 25, 1985. In 2008, she graduated with honors from Kyiv National University of Trade and Economics.

In the same year, she began working as an economist for financial operations at the Ukrainian-Andorran joint venture JSC "AMP", which was engaged in real estate. In 2011, Svyrydenko left the company due to her appointment as the head of the Permanent Representation of the city of Chernihiv in Wuxi (China).

While holding this position, Svyrydenko was responsible for attracting Chinese investments to Ukraine.

Public service

Svyrydenko's career as a civil servant began in 2015. At that time, she became an advisor to the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration. In August of the same year, she became the head of the Department of Economic Development, and from 2017, she became the first deputy head of the Regional State Administration.

In 2019, Svyrydenko joined the Ministry of Economy as Deputy Minister, and from 2020, she became First Deputy. In this position, Svyrydenko was responsible for policy in the areas of labor, employment, industry, and pricing.

In December 2020, she moved to the Office of the President, where she held the position of Deputy Head, and dealt with economic issues and interaction with investors. At the same time, Svyrydenko headed the Business Promotion Council created by President Zelenskyy.

On November 4, 2021, she was appointed First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Personal life

Yulia Svyrydenko is married. Her husband, Serhiy Derlemenko, also ran for the Chernihiv City Council in 2015. The couple has a daughter. Svyrydenko's father was the head of the Chernihiv territorial branch of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, and her mother worked in the apparatus of the regional council.

Among other things, Yulia Svyrydenko speaks Chinese.

How the Prime Minister of Ukraine is appointed

In Ukraine, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers is appointed by the Verkhovna Rada upon the submission of the President of Ukraine. The Head of State submits the nomination based on the proposal of the coalition of parliamentary factions that has a majority in parliament.

After the submission, the Verkhovna Rada votes for the appointment of the Prime Minister by roll-call. In case of rejection of the candidate, the President submits a new nomination.