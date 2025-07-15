Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighter

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 23980 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
10:57 AM • 48977 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 32456 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 55171 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 42380 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 90266 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 69800 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 95924 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 75892 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 56207 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4m/s
38%
746mm
Popular news
In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attackJuly 15, 05:28 AM • 29088 views
Drones attacked Russian cities of Yelets and Voronezh: Enerhiya plant damagedJuly 15, 05:59 AM • 37512 views
Results of customs searches: inspector from Lviv requested $1600 for unhindered car customs clearanceJuly 15, 07:15 AM • 20679 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 45715 views
The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement regarding strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation12:44 PM • 18203 views
Publications
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 23980 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities10:57 AM • 48977 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh10:23 AM • 55171 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of MinistersJuly 15, 06:35 AM • 90266 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 86689 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replica02:33 PM • 118 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighter01:05 PM • 10906 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 46207 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 66706 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 69947 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10863 views

American rapper Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment, publishing screenshots of alleged intimate photos and threats. In the UK, such actions are considered a criminal offense.

Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighter

Controversial American rapper Azealia Banks has publicly accused MMA star Conor McGregor of sexual harassment. She published a series of screenshots where, according to her, the fighter sent her unsolicited nude photos, and then allegedly threatened her to keep silent. In the UK, such actions are considered a criminal offense. Currently, representatives of both sides refrain from commenting. This is reported by UNN with reference to NME.

Details

In screenshots posted to her X account on July 14, Banks shared messages, allegedly from McGregor, in which she wrote: "Don't be a rat, because all rats get caught," after he allegedly sent her explicit photos and then threatened her to keep silent.

However, the rapper did not want to keep silent and posted this photo on social media, commenting on the Irishman's actions.

"How are you going to send a b*tch pictures of a crooked dick and then threaten her to keep silent. N*gger, do you know who I am? This is HARAM," she wrote.

In a subsequent tweet, she wrote: "How are you really going to sexually harass me with a potato farmer's dick and then threaten me???? Honey... aren't you trying to be president of Ireland, what does that give the family?"

When an X user asked why she shared the photos, Banks wrote: "Conor McGregor and I have been sending each other unsolicited nude photos since 2016. LOL."

She added: "I've never met a leprechaun, but it's his birthday today, and he wants everyone to make a wish and blow out a candle... Funny how big of a closet bait it was... Men are so homosexual and obsessed with dick, it's not even funny."

NME reached out to representatives for Banks and McGregor for comment, but has not yet received a response.

Reference

In the UK, it is prohibited to distribute or threaten to distribute private sexually explicit photos or videos of someone without their consent.

Recall

McGregor made headlines in March when he announced on Instagram that he intended to run for president of Ireland. The post came just days after he appeared at the White House with Donald Trump for St. Patrick's Day.

And last year, he was ordered to pay almost 250,000 euros in damages to Nikita Hend, who won a lawsuit accusing him of rape. The alleged incident occurred in a hotel in December 2018, but McGregor claimed in court that the encounter was fully consensual.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Republic of Ireland
Conor McGregor
White House
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9