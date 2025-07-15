Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighter

Controversial American rapper Azealia Banks has publicly accused MMA star Conor McGregor of sexual harassment. She published a series of screenshots where, according to her, the fighter sent her unsolicited nude photos, and then allegedly threatened her to keep silent. In the UK, such actions are considered a criminal offense. Currently, representatives of both sides refrain from commenting. This is reported by UNN with reference to NME.

Details

In screenshots posted to her X account on July 14, Banks shared messages, allegedly from McGregor, in which she wrote: "Don't be a rat, because all rats get caught," after he allegedly sent her explicit photos and then threatened her to keep silent.

However, the rapper did not want to keep silent and posted this photo on social media, commenting on the Irishman's actions.

"How are you going to send a b*tch pictures of a crooked dick and then threaten her to keep silent. N*gger, do you know who I am? This is HARAM," she wrote.

In a subsequent tweet, she wrote: "How are you really going to sexually harass me with a potato farmer's dick and then threaten me???? Honey... aren't you trying to be president of Ireland, what does that give the family?"

When an X user asked why she shared the photos, Banks wrote: "Conor McGregor and I have been sending each other unsolicited nude photos since 2016. LOL."

She added: "I've never met a leprechaun, but it's his birthday today, and he wants everyone to make a wish and blow out a candle... Funny how big of a closet bait it was... Men are so homosexual and obsessed with dick, it's not even funny."

NME reached out to representatives for Banks and McGregor for comment, but has not yet received a response.

Reference

In the UK, it is prohibited to distribute or threaten to distribute private sexually explicit photos or videos of someone without their consent.

Recall

McGregor made headlines in March when he announced on Instagram that he intended to run for president of Ireland. The post came just days after he appeared at the White House with Donald Trump for St. Patrick's Day.

And last year, he was ordered to pay almost 250,000 euros in damages to Nikita Hend, who won a lawsuit accusing him of rape. The alleged incident occurred in a hotel in December 2018, but McGregor claimed in court that the encounter was fully consensual.