"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hinted at the appointment of the current Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal as Minister of Defense instead of Rustem Umerov, adding that Shmyhal's colossal experience would be useful in this position. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today I spoke with Yulia Svyrydenko – I offered her to head the government of Ukraine and update its work based on all the experience of supporting Ukrainian production, Ukrainian entrepreneurship, which Yulia has as First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy. Denys Shmyhal's colossal experience will certainly be useful in the position of Minister of Defense of Ukraine – it is in this area that the country's maximum resources, maximum tasks, and a lot of responsibility are currently concentrated. I count on sufficient support from people's deputies for the new configuration of the Ukrainian government - said Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that it is important for the government to quickly audit all agreements with partners – what works and what needs to be reviewed or intensified.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he offered First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government, and expects a program of action from the new Cabinet of Ministers in the near future.

First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, who will head the Ukrainian government, will soon announce proposals for ministerial candidates.