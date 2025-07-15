Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist

Certain changes in the strategy of US President Donald Trump towards Russia will not affect dictator Vladimir Putin. On the contrary, the aggressor state will maximize its efforts within the 50 days announced by the White House chief, believes political scientist Ruslan Bortnik, UNN reports.

Trump will not influence Putin

I think two months of maximum escalation await us. This will not stop Putin. To demonstrate that Trump somehow influences his position means to demonstrate his defeat. I think this will intensify negotiations, because another deadline has appeared in the negotiations - believes Ruslan Bortnik.

The political scientist also recalled the meeting that took place between US Secretary of State Mark Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Most likely, the American side announced a 50-day deadline when it heard about new peace proposals from the Russian side. Instead, the aggressor state will make every effort to strengthen its positions on the front during these 50 days.

Let me remind you that Lavrov and Rubio discussed some proposals. Lavrov's proposals might have somehow influenced the American side, perhaps they were the reason why these 50 days appeared in the negotiation process. But I don't think that 10 billion euros in aid or additional Patriots are the things that can stop Russia today. Russia, on the contrary, will try to achieve the maximum on the front during these 50 days - explained Bortnik.

Russia intensifies offensive actions

At the same time, the political scientist was skeptical about the possibility of stopping Russia with a new package of defense aid. He recalled that significantly more powerful packages during Joe Biden's time did not achieve this goal.

Even large aid packages, direct aid, 61 billion from Biden, with deliveries of artillery, armored vehicles, missile systems – even they did not stop Moscow. But a certain track, deadlines appeared. A certain dynamic began in the negotiation process - believes Bortnik.

The expert drew attention to the significant symbolism of the 50-day deadline, as this period ends on September 2 – the anniversary of the end of World War II.

50 days is an interesting term. If you count from yesterday – it ends on September 2. It was on this day in 1945 that World War II ended. There are many symbolic things here. The summer campaign will just end – the Russian offensive and the Ukrainian defensive - emphasized Bortnik.

Kellogg's visit to Kyiv

According to Bortnik, the visit of Donald Trump's special representative Keith Kellogg to Kyiv aims to convey to the Ukrainian side the details of negotiation and other processes and generally to sound out the ground.

Kellogg probably clarifies certain details. He plays the role of a kind of "adjuster" to regulate processes. Kellogg explains details, Kellogg conducts political intelligence. He tries to understand what is happening in Ukraine, so he has a very wide range of meetings. At the same time, he is a general, so he understands military affairs perfectly. This is Kellogg's function today - explained Bortnik.

