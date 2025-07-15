US to prioritize Ukraine in arms sales - ambassador

During sales of American weapons to foreign buyers, the United States will prioritize European purchases for Ukraine. This was stated by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker on Fox News, writes UNN.

Details

We produce the best weapons in the world, and everyone wants to buy them. And we will prioritize weapons for Ukraine – he stated.

According to Whitaker, under an agreement announced Monday by US President Donald Trump, Europe and Canada will pay for weapons manufactured in the United States.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with US President Donald Trump, discussing means of protection against Russian strikes and strengthening Ukraine's position. The leaders agreed to call each other more often to coordinate steps.

Germany will send its Patriot air defense batteries to Ukraine, and will purchase new ones from the United States of America as a replacement. But the supply of weapons may be delayed.