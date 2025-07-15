$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
06:35 AM • 7636 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 37248 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 04:21 PM • 52739 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
July 14, 03:55 PM • 59352 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 53477 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 43528 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 36473 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 64480 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 58670 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 24349 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Financial Times

Trump said he was "disappointed but not done" with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2410 views

US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment with Vladimir Putin, but said he was not done with him. Trump also announced plans to supply weapons to Ukraine and warned of possible tariffs on Russia.

Trump said he was "disappointed but not done" with Putin

US President Donald Trump said he was disappointed but not finished with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, in an interview with the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The US President was pressed on whether he trusted the Russian leader, and he replied: "I trust almost no one."

Trump spoke hours after announcing plans to supply weapons to Ukraine and warning of severe tariffs on Russia if a ceasefire agreement was not reached within 50 days.

In an interview from the Oval Office, the US President, having just met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, dedicated a significant part of the interview to discussing his disappointment with the Russian leader.

Trump said he thought four times that a deal with Russia was possible.

When asked by the BBC if he was finished with Putin, the US President replied: "I'm disappointed in him, but I'm not finished with him. But I'm disappointed in him."

When asked how Trump would make Putin "stop the bloodshed," the US President replied: "We're working on it."

"We'll have a great conversation. I'll say, 'Okay, I think we're close to finishing,' and then he'll blow up a house in Kyiv," Trump said.

The conversation turned to NATO, which Trump had previously criticized as "obsolete."

When asked if he still thought so, he replied: "No. I think NATO is now becoming the complete opposite," because the alliance "is paying its own way."

He said he still believed in collective defense because it allows small countries to defend themselves against large ones.

"This was cleverly conceived by the president": NATO Secretary General stated that Trump chose the right tactic regarding Putin15.07.25, 06:14 • 4628 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Kyiv
