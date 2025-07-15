"This was cleverly conceived by the president": NATO Secretary General stated that Trump chose the right tactic regarding Putin

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned world leaders trading with Moscow that they should call Russian President Vladimir Putin and push him for peace in Ukraine before President Trump's secondary tariffs take effect. This is reported by UNN with reference to the interview of the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance for Fox News.

Today, if you're in Beijing, Delhi, or Brazil and you know the same thing is going to happen to you, you might want to call Vladimir and say, "Hey, buddy, we're still buying stuff from you, but you need to get serious about negotiating a ceasefire or a peace deal." - Rutte said in an interview with Fox News' Special Report host Bret Baier.

"This will also apply to Russia, but it is truly substantial and fair - the president came up with this wisely," the NATO Secretary General noted regarding Trump's threat to impose tariffs.

According to him, the Alliance plans to supply weapons to Kyiv as part of military aid packages that will be "as effective as possible."

He also added that last week Trump told him about his desire to intervene in the situation in Ukraine.

Last Thursday, President Trump called me and said, "Mark, we really want to increase support for Ukraine in terms of arms supplies." And this morning I was at the White House, and he said that when it comes to sanctions, we obviously need to take the next step now. - Rutte reported.

The NATO Secretary General is confident that Trump was annoyed by his last phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Recall

According to CBS News, US President Donald Trump is considering approving billions of dollars in funding for Ukraine for the first time since taking office. It could be aimed at sending a signal to Russia, which has been massively attacking Ukraine with drones and missiles in recent days.

Donald Trump stated his intention to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, the cost of which will be reimbursed by the European Union. The US President is increasingly frustrated with Putin, as the Russian dictator resists Trump's attempts to negotiate a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

The head of the White House also expressed dissatisfaction with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He announced the introduction of 100% secondary tariffs if an agreement with Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

Trump announced a deal with NATO on arms supplies to Ukraine