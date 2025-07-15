$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:57 AM • 10119 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 6448 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 16271 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 22391 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
06:35 AM • 60488 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 62115 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 89275 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 74511 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 55296 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 43742 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3.7m/s
40%
747mm
Popular news
Russia intensifies pressure on residents of occupied territories - ISWJuly 15, 02:12 AM • 43857 views
Senate to pause bill on sanctions against RussiaJuly 15, 02:31 AM • 41962 views
In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attackJuly 15, 05:28 AM • 10962 views
Drones attacked Russian cities of Yelets and Voronezh: Enerhiya plant damaged05:59 AM • 18721 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour08:20 AM • 18645 views
Publications
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities10:57 AM • 10119 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh10:23 AM • 16271 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers06:35 AM • 60488 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 70380 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will changeJuly 14, 01:52 PM • 85822 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tour08:20 AM • 19126 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 59030 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 62877 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 58550 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 143975 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6116 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved the extension of general mobilization with 304 votes. It will be in effect from August 7 to November 5, for 90 days.

Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP

The Verkhovna Rada approved the extension of general mobilization for 90 days, until November 5, 2025, as reported by the parliamentary corps on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Similarly, the Rada approved the extension of general mobilization. "For" - 304. Also, 1 against (Oleksiy Honcharenko) and 1 abstained (Heorhiy Mazurashu). It will also come into force on August 7 and will be for 90 days, i.e., until November 5.

- wrote MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram.

The Verkhovna Rada also approved the extension of martial law until November 5, the MP reported.

Rada extended martial law for the 16th time - MP15.07.25, 13:29 • 2130 views

Addition

As previously reported by the defense committee, the parliament has not adopted any changes regarding the mobilization of citizens under 25, and there are currently no legislative restrictions on obtaining education for men aged 25 and older. At the same time, the right to education is increasingly being used to avoid mobilization, so the government may seek appropriate solutions to address this problem.

The law on strengthening mobilization: what will change after May 18 for those liable for military service16.05.24, 11:19 • 415147 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9