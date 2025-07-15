Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP

The Verkhovna Rada approved the extension of general mobilization for 90 days, until November 5, 2025, as reported by the parliamentary corps on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Similarly, the Rada approved the extension of general mobilization. "For" - 304. Also, 1 against (Oleksiy Honcharenko) and 1 abstained (Heorhiy Mazurashu). It will also come into force on August 7 and will be for 90 days, i.e., until November 5. wrote MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak on Telegram.

The Verkhovna Rada also approved the extension of martial law until November 5, the MP reported.

Rada extended martial law for the 16th time - MP

Addition

As previously reported by the defense committee, the parliament has not adopted any changes regarding the mobilization of citizens under 25, and there are currently no legislative restrictions on obtaining education for men aged 25 and older. At the same time, the right to education is increasingly being used to avoid mobilization, so the government may seek appropriate solutions to address this problem.

