18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline construction

While installing a water pipeline in Dubrovnik, Croatia, the city where "Game of Thrones" was filmed, workers accidentally discovered the remains of an 18th-century wooden ship. Archaeologists confirmed that the find is over 225 years old and is now under protection for further research.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

The sunken ship was found in the harbor of Dubrovnik's Old Town. The discovery was made this spring in the southern Croatian city of Dubrovnik, a medieval location known as a filming site for the HBO series "Game of Thrones."

Ivan Bukelić told the Bulgarian TV channel NOVA TV that he discovered the wooden structure back in April. The underwater builder was working on a water pipeline at the time. The boat was buried in the seabed, approximately 75 cm deep.

Marine archaeologist Irena Radić Rossi confirmed that the boat is over 225 years old.

We still cannot talk about the type of vessel or its dimensions, but based on the results of radiocarbon analysis, we can say for sure that it was from the late 18th century - she said.

Rossi added that the remains are under protection for further study.

We must protect this for the future - the expert emphasized.

