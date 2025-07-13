18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline construction

$41.820.00
48.980.00
ukenru
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 7886 views
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
July 12, 06:07 PM • 30875 views
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
July 12, 05:25 PM • 63946 views
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
July 12, 04:32 PM • 85014 views
The next "Ramstein" will take place online in the next 10 days - German general
July 12, 02:30 PM • 81333 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free time
July 11, 07:13 PM • 79421 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 212020 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 209750 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 165407 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 108095 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2.5m/s
34%
752mm
Popular news
Tragedy at the water park: child died after falling into the poolJuly 13, 01:45 AM • 14500 views
Occupiers want to create a "victory square" in Mariupol: they have already developed a design project for the spaceJuly 13, 02:14 AM • 11549 views
Israeli F-15 miraculously avoided emergency landing during attack on Iran - MediaJuly 13, 02:42 AM • 10414 views
Up to 38° during the day: where in Ukraine will be the hottest on SundayJuly 13, 03:53 AM • 6588 views
Enemy troops lost 1240 soldiers and 32 cruise missiles in a day - General StaffJuly 13, 04:18 AM • 4018 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 212021 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 209750 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 193236 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 214663 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 244701 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Chernivtsi
Lviv
Lutsk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline construction10:58 AM • 276 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estate08:31 AM • 1952 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 81335 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 64493 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro PascalJuly 11, 03:30 PM • 68548 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
ChatGPT
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-101

18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline construction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

In Dubrovnik, Croatia, during the installation of a water pipeline, workers found the remains of a wooden ship from the late 18th century. Archaeologists confirmed the age of the find, which is now under protection for further research.

18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline construction

While installing a water pipeline in Dubrovnik, Croatia, the city where "Game of Thrones" was filmed, workers accidentally discovered the remains of an 18th-century wooden ship. Archaeologists confirmed that the find is over 225 years old and is now under protection for further research.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

The sunken ship was found in the harbor of Dubrovnik's Old Town. The discovery was made this spring in the southern Croatian city of Dubrovnik, a medieval location known as a filming site for the HBO series "Game of Thrones."

Ivan Bukelić told the Bulgarian TV channel NOVA TV that he discovered the wooden structure back in April. The underwater builder was working on a water pipeline at the time. The boat was buried in the seabed, approximately 75 cm deep.

Marine archaeologist Irena Radić Rossi confirmed that the boat is over 225 years old.

We still cannot talk about the type of vessel or its dimensions, but based on the results of radiocarbon analysis, we can say for sure that it was from the late 18th century

- she said.

Rossi added that the remains are under protection for further study.

We must protect this for the future

- the expert emphasized.

In Poland, a fisherman accidentally found a medieval sword in a river10.07.25, 19:55 • 3675 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Fox News
Croatia
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9