To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, who will head the Ukrainian government, will soon announce proposals for ministerial candidates, reports UNN.

Proposals for government members will be announced soon - Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook.

Yulia Svyrydenko, whom President Zelensky offered to head the government, announced priority tasks: strengthening the economy, expanding support programs for Ukrainians, and scaling up arms production. She emphasized deregulation, expenditure reduction, and entrepreneurship protection.

