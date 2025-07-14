$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 3216 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
12:42 PM • 11021 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
12:26 PM • 17776 views
Zelenskyy offered the prime minister's chair to Yulia Svyrydenko: what is known about her
10:15 AM • 22877 views
UAH 50,000 once and about UAH 7,000 every month: The Cabinet of Ministers approved an increase in assistance before and after childbirth
08:14 AM • 31224 views
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 37574 views
“This water cannot be consumed in principle”: details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
July 14, 06:59 AM • 34192 views
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
July 14, 06:07 AM • 34446 views
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Exclusive
July 14, 06:03 AM • 30983 views
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
July 14, 04:09 AM • 37498 views
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
3m/s
27%
749mm
Popular news
Weather in Ukraine on July 14: where to expect thunderstorms and heat up to +37°July 14, 03:59 AM • 20806 views
Russian attack on Sumy region: there are dead and wounded, houses destroyedJuly 14, 06:11 AM • 44108 views
Peace talks: Russia accuses Ukraine and the US of "unwillingness to negotiate"July 14, 07:12 AM • 25303 views
"Roaming visa-free regime" with the EU: Ukraine approved the opening of the sector10:45 AM • 23064 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund11:15 AM • 24144 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
01:34 PM • 3216 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund11:15 AM • 24581 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 268413 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 262522 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 246457 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keith Kellogg
Denis Shmyhal
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Poltava Oblast
North Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supporters11:18 AM • 12500 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 40410 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 37502 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 122547 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 86376 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
An-178
Boeing B-52 Stratofortress
Dassault Rafale
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10015 views

The dismissal of ministers is scheduled for Wednesday, and appointments and voting in the Verkhovna Rada will take place on Thursday. This concerns the formation of a new government.

Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP

The dismissal of ministers is scheduled for Wednesday, and on Thursday, votes and appointments related to the formation of a new government will take place in the Verkhovna Rada. This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

"Regarding the new Government: the dismissal of ministers is planned for Wednesday. Appointments and votes in the Rada - for Thursday," the message says.

Recall

On July 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine to First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko. She was born in Chernihiv in 1985, has experience in the economic sphere and public service.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Politics
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9