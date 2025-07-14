Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP

The dismissal of ministers is scheduled for Wednesday, and on Thursday, votes and appointments related to the formation of a new government will take place in the Verkhovna Rada. This was reported by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

"Regarding the new Government: the dismissal of ministers is planned for Wednesday. Appointments and votes in the Rada - for Thursday," the message says.

Recall

On July 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine to First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko. She was born in Chernihiv in 1985, has experience in the economic sphere and public service.