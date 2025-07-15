How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities

As a result of Russia's full-scale invasion, many Ukrainians had to flee the war abroad. There, young Ukrainians have to look for where to get higher education.

UNN has prepared a selection of the top 10 foreign universities and analyzed the cost of studying within their walls.

University of Amsterdam (Netherlands)

Tuition fee: from 8,000 to 12,000 euros per year

It is the largest and most famous university in the Netherlands. It is also one of the largest research universities in Europe, with an annual budget of about 600 million euros. The university is consistently ranked among the top 100 universities in the world and the top 20 in Europe.

The University of Amsterdam provides its students with the opportunity to study a wide range of educational programs, from bachelor's degrees to doctoral research, and also offers exceptional opportunities to participate in independent research.

More than 40,000 students study annually at the University of Amsterdam across seven main faculties.

University of Mannheim (Germany)

Tuition fee: from 3,000 euros per year

This institution is known for its business-oriented education and international connections. It is called one of the best universities where one can get higher education in Germany.

The university is part of the national "Excellence Initiative" fund, which finances the Mannheim Graduate School of Economic Sciences (GESS). The institution offers studies in 8 specialties. The number of students is 12 thousand.

University College London

Tuition fee: £26,200

It is one of the oldest universities in Great Britain, founded in 1826. The university is known for its innovations in education and loyalty to traditions.

Over its almost 200-year history, the College has gained a reputation as a powerful center of education and unconventional thinking. Not the least role in this belongs to the latest research base and the teaching staff passionate about their work.

More than 39,000 students study at University College London, of which about 11,000 are foreigners who annually receive education at one of the 11 faculties.

Glion Institute of Higher Education (Switzerland)

Tuition fee from 33,900 Swiss francs

One of the most prestigious institutes in Switzerland, which received the title of Best Hotel Management School. Glion was founded in 1962, and currently has about 350 students.

University students gain experience in communicating in an international team, quality business education, opportunities to study with professionals in this field, and undergo professional internships around the world.

Kozminski University (Poland)

Tuition fee: 1,500 euros

It is one of the best business schools in Central and Eastern Europe. In the Global Masters ranking in management, the University took 36th place in the world. The ranking also included several sub-rankings, which listed the 10 best business schools in the world.

Kozminski University has three most important international accreditations: EQUIS, AMBA, AACSB, which are held by only 5% of business schools in the world, including Yale and Harvard universities. 8,500 students study at this university.

Charles University in Prague (Czech Republic)

Tuition fee: from 4,000 euros per year

This is the oldest university in Eastern Europe, where Albert Einstein himself once worked. Founded in 1348, Charles University became one of the high-class research centers in the 20th century.

Among 42,000 students, approximately 10% are foreigners. Recently, most faculties can only be entered for a bachelor's degree and study for three to four years, plus two years for a master's degree.

It is interesting that studying in Czech for foreign students is free, in English from $7,000 to $15,000 per year depending on the faculty.

Riga Technical University (Latvia)

Tuition fee: from 2,100 euros per year

It is a state higher education institution in Latvia. Education here is conducted in two languages - Latvian and English. The difference in teaching is that not all university specialties are available for study in English. The university has established itself in Europe as a serious and respected higher education institution. More than 17,000 students study here.

Kaunas University of Technology (Lithuania)

Tuition fee: 2,900 euros per year

It is the oldest and largest technological university among the Baltic countries. The university was opened in 1922. KTU conducts research in the field of physical, technological and social sciences, research and development, biomedical and humanitarian sciences.

The leading areas of the university's activity are: research in the field of industry and technology, active activity in the field of scientific development and research of new technologies, continuous development based on the rapid growth of the international market. 10,000 students study at this university.

Modul University Vienna (Austria)

Tuition fee: 12,800 euros per year

It is an international private university in Austria that offers education entirely in English for international students. The institution is located on Kahlenberg mountain, from where there is a wonderful view of Vienna.

The university has a history of more than 100 years, and was founded under the name Tourism College MODUL back in 1908. About a thousand students study at this university, 70% of whom are foreigners.

IBAT College Dublin (Ireland)

Tuition fee: 6,750 euros per year

It is a relatively young 3rd level institute that offers English courses and higher education in Ireland. It was opened only in 2004.

The college employs professional teachers, and the emphasis is on applied skills. Thus, college graduates are immediately ready to start working - and this is exactly what employers like. The college strives to provide world-class graduates in the field of economics - this is the official goal of the university.

