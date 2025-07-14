$41.780.04
08:14 AM
"This water cannot be consumed in principle": details of mass poisoning in Zakarpattia
Belarusian helicopter shot down Russian attack drone flying to Ukraine - sources
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine: weapons and sanctions on the agenda
Why hedgehogs became active during the day: is this a sign of environmental problems in Ukraine
Trump to announce offensive weapons for Ukraine today - Axios
US to provide record amount of weapons to Ukraine and impose toughest sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
A week of slowdown, depth, and internal processes: astro-forecast for July 14–20
Zelenskyy announced a multi-level agreement on Patriot, as well as drone operations on the territory of the Russian Federation
Zelenskyy met with Umerov: they talked about drones and, probably, a new appointment
Additional NMT sessions: who can participate and how to apply

Kyiv • UNN

 1808 views

Additional NMT sessions have started in Ukraine, lasting from July 14 to July 25. Participants who did not appear for valid reasons or could not complete the testing can submit documents to participate.

In Ukraine, additional sessions of the national multi-subject test have started, which, according to the calendar plan, will last from July 14 to 25. The correspondent of UNN found out who has the right to participate in them, how to submit documents, and how to get an invitation to the testing.

Additional NMT sessions: who can participate

The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment explained that graduates who did not appear at temporary examination centers for valid reasons or participated in international, all-Ukrainian events on the day of the NMT are eligible to attend additional NMT sessions.

They must submit an application to the regional center for educational quality assessment, which registered them for participation in the main NMT sessions, requesting the opportunity to take the NMT during additional sessions, as well as one of the documents reflecting the facts and circumstances that could have been the basis for admission to participate in additional sessions, within three working days from the day of the NMT when they were supposed to take the test.

How to submit documents

Documents can be submitted in one of the following ways:

• by mail (taking into account the day of the NMT and the time required for delivery of documents to the regional center for educational quality assessment);

• by email (the date of sending the incoming letter is considered the date recorded in the email inbox of the regional center for educational quality assessment);

• in person by the applicant or through an authorized person whose powers are formalized in accordance with the law.

In addition, participants who took part in the main NMT sessions but were unable to start or complete the certification work due to reasons beyond their control can submit documents for participation in additional sessions. Among such reasons are:

• a sharp deterioration of their health;

• the occurrence of circumstances in the TEC that could pose a threat to the life and health of NMT participants;

• early termination of the NMT procedure in a certain auditorium or in the TEC due to the impossibility of creating proper conditions for performing the certification work.

Who did not get into the main session

Applicants who registered during the main registration period but were denied registration for participation in the NMT must correct the shortcomings in their personal account created during the main registration period and send the entered information and copies of documents for processing to the regional center for educational quality assessment by clicking the corresponding button in the service.

The regional center for educational quality assessment processes the information and relevant scanned/photocopies of documents sent by potential participants during the additional registration period within ten working days from the day the information is sent for processing.

Who decides on admission to additional NMT sessions

The decision on admission to participate in additional sessions of the specified persons is made by the regulatory commission at the regional center for educational quality assessment based on the records made in the TEC documents. A person is admitted to take the NMT during additional sessions provided that the appeal commission at the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment satisfies the request to annul their NMT result.

Information about the decision of the regulatory commission regarding the admission/non-admission of a person to participate in additional NMT sessions is indicated in their personal account.

Participants who, for valid reasons, were unable to complete the certification work during the main NMT session, registered for participation in an additional session, but did not participate in it, the result of the main NMT session may be restored by the decision of the appeal commission at the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, provided that such participants submit an application no later than July 25, 2025.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Education
Ukraine
