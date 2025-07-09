NMT-2025: invitations for additional sessions are now available

Invitations for participants of additional NMT-2025 sessions are already in personal accounts, the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment (UCEQA) reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Participants of additional sessions of the national multi-subject test (NMT) can already view their invitations to participate in the testing and download them from personal accounts," the message says.

From the invitation, you can find out the date and time of the NMT, as well as the address of the temporary examination center (TEC) where the testing will take place.

"Information about the testing location is confidential and intended only for test participants. We urge you to refrain from disseminating it and disclosing personal data - let's take care of security together," the UCEQA emphasized.

For those taking the NMT in Ukraine, the start time is indicated in Kyiv time. And for those participating in testing abroad, it is in local time.

The UCEQA advised to plan your schedule in advance for the day of testing specified in the invitation, and also to plan your route, because in case of being late, you will not be admitted to the TEC.

NMT-2025: results of main session tests are now available online