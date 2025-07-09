$41.850.05
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 11948 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 44006 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 103956 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
03:42 AM • 115326 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 150741 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 113119 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 184230 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 199780 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 81927 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 62230 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
NMT-2025: invitations for additional sessions are now available

Kyiv • UNN

 • 195 views

Participants of additional NMT sessions can view and download invitations from their personal accounts. The invitation contains the date, time and address of the temporary examination center.

NMT-2025: invitations for additional sessions are now available

Invitations for participants of additional NMT-2025 sessions are already in personal accounts, the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment (UCEQA) reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Participants of additional sessions of the national multi-subject test (NMT) can already view their invitations to participate in the testing and download them from personal accounts," the message says.

From the invitation, you can find out the date and time of the NMT, as well as the address of the temporary examination center (TEC) where the testing will take place.

"Information about the testing location is confidential and intended only for test participants. We urge you to refrain from disseminating it and disclosing personal data - let's take care of security together," the UCEQA emphasized.

For those taking the NMT in Ukraine, the start time is indicated in Kyiv time. And for those participating in testing abroad, it is in local time.

The UCEQA advised to plan your schedule in advance for the day of testing specified in the invitation, and also to plan your route, because in case of being late, you will not be admitted to the TEC.

NMT-2025: results of main session tests are now available online02.07.25, 11:45 • 1058 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Education
Kyiv
