NMT-2025: results of main session tests are now available online

The results of all main sessions of the national multi-subject test (NMT) have been placed in personal accounts, the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment (UCEQA) reported on July 2, writes UNN.

Today, all participants of the main NMT sessions, who took the test between June 11 and 20, received their results on a 100-200 point scale - reported UCEQA.

They have been placed in personal accounts. Now participants can generate the information card of the NMT participant required for university admission in the "NMT-2025 Result" tab. It is also possible to download the results card by subject.

The original NMT results document for submission to a foreign educational institution can be obtained by ordering an extract from the NMT results (a certificate with the signature of the UCEQA director and the institution's seal) starting from July 4. This document is not required for admission to higher education institutions in Ukraine.

A total of 17 main NMT sessions were held this year. A unique selection of test tasks was compiled for each of them.

