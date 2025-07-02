NMT-2025: results of main session tests are now available online

$41.820.04
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 4022 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 7201 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM • 16141 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
06:39 AM • 27388 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 46374 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
05:19 AM • 47527 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 57244 views
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 104776 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 74703 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 162034 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
06:24 AM • 46420 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 77000 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 88442 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 105251 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 162053 views
Kyrylo Budanov
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
Israel
NMT-2025: results of main session tests are now available online

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

All participants of the NMT main sessions from June 11 to 20 have received their results. Information is available in their personal accounts, including the Information Card and the Results Card.

NMT-2025: results of main session tests are now available online

The results of all main sessions of the national multi-subject test (NMT) have been placed in personal accounts, the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment (UCEQA) reported on July 2, writes UNN.

Today, all participants of the main NMT sessions, who took the test between June 11 and 20, received their results on a 100-200 point scale

- reported UCEQA.

They have been placed in personal accounts. Now participants can generate the information card of the NMT participant required for university admission in the "NMT-2025 Result" tab. It is also possible to download the results card by subject.

The original NMT results document for submission to a foreign educational institution can be obtained by ordering an extract from the NMT results (a certificate with the signature of the UCEQA director and the institution's seal) starting from July 4. This document is not required for admission to higher education institutions in Ukraine.

Addition

A total of 17 main NMT sessions were held this year. A unique selection of test tasks was compiled for each of them.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEducation
Ukraine
