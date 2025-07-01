Preliminary results of NMT-2025: most 200-point scorers are from mathematics

The results of 13 out of 17 main sessions of this year's National Multisubject Test are ready. This means that over 218,000 test participants know their achievements. 91% of registered participants appeared for all main NMT sessions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Despite the difficult circumstances of wartime, applicants from all regions, including frontline areas, demonstrate high motivation, attendance, and competitive results. This is an important testament to the maturity of Ukrainian youth and the resilience of our educational system. - stated the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovyi.

Details

The largest number of 200-pointers showed a high level of knowledge specifically in mathematics. There are already 1163 such participants. In second place is English — 765 maximum results; in third place is Ukrainian, where 658 participants received 200 points.

In total, 2414 entrants scored at least one subject with 200 points. Of these, 250 scored two subjects with the maximum score, 31 participants — three subjects, and three scored 200 points in four subjects.

The proportion of those who failed mathematics currently stands at 11.7%, last year this figure was higher — 14%. At the same time, among optional subjects, physics proved to be the most difficult — 10% of participants failed, chemistry — 6%, and Spanish — 4.5% of participants did not overcome the threshold score.

The number of NMT participants who choose these subjects is insignificant, so the grading scale for them becomes more sensitive.

In total, 317,083 participants registered for NMT 2025 — this is more than in 2024 (312,508).

The number of registrations for those taking the NMT abroad remains stable, which proves the desire to study in Ukraine. Of those registered this year, 236,529 are current graduates. The others are those returning to higher education after a break, already over 18 years old. - noted the Ministry of Education.

Those who did not overcome the NMT threshold in some subjects still have the opportunity to enroll in vocational pre-higher and professional education institutions, the Ministry of Education and Science emphasized.

Ukraine needs mechanics, builders, agricultural specialists, junior medical personnel — these are the promising areas in the labor market and key for the country's recovery. - reminded the department.

The additional NMT-2025 session will last until July 25. Participants who, for valid reasons, did not take the NMT during the first session still have the opportunity to take the test, choose an educational path, and take advantage of the support the state provides to applicants through the system of budget priorities and grants to compensate for the cost of education.

