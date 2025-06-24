What to do for applicants who missed NMT due to enemy shelling - explanation

Entrants who were unable to take the national multi-subject test (NMT) due to Russian attacks will be able to do so during the second session; there is no point in postponing the assessment date due to shelling, said Tetiana Vakulenko, director of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, during a briefing on Tuesday, as reported by UNN correspondent.

Details

"Graduates who, for this valid reason, due to massive shelling, missed the assessment within the main session, will definitely pass it within the second session. In fact, it is designed for this purpose, to take into account such circumstances," Vakulenko explained.

At the same time, she emphasized that there is no point in postponing the assessment date, given that entrants across Ukraine are undergoing assessment under different conditions.

"We are unable to postpone absolutely all assessment days due to shelling. I am not sure that entrants would want this, as the situation is uncertain, and the future is not easy. Postponing testing, given the different conditions under which they are held, is unlikely to be realistic and correct," Vakulenko noted.

Addition

The results of the first seven sessions of the national multi-subject test (NMT) have already been posted in personal accounts.