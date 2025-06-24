$41.870.04
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
12:48 PM • 5158 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 33683 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 72288 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 83475 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 72470 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 54878 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 65249 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 59771 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 299837 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120479 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
What to do for applicants who missed NMT due to enemy shelling - explanation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1136 views

Applicants who missed the NMT due to Russian attacks will be able to take the test during the second session. It is impractical to postpone the assessment dates due to shelling, as applicants across Ukraine are in different circumstances.

What to do for applicants who missed NMT due to enemy shelling - explanation

Entrants who were unable to take the national multi-subject test (NMT) due to Russian attacks will be able to do so during the second session; there is no point in postponing the assessment date due to shelling, said Tetiana Vakulenko, director of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, during a briefing on Tuesday, as reported by UNN correspondent.

Details

"Graduates who, for this valid reason, due to massive shelling, missed the assessment within the main session, will definitely pass it within the second session. In fact, it is designed for this purpose, to take into account such circumstances," Vakulenko explained.

At the same time, she emphasized that there is no point in postponing the assessment date, given that entrants across Ukraine are undergoing assessment under different conditions.

"We are unable to postpone absolutely all assessment days due to shelling. I am not sure that entrants would want this, as the situation is uncertain, and the future is not easy. Postponing testing, given the different conditions under which they are held, is unlikely to be realistic and correct," Vakulenko noted.

Addition

The results of the first seven sessions of the national multi-subject test (NMT) have already been posted in personal accounts.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Education
Ukraine
