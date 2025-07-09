$41.850.05
Ukrainians were told about the algorithm for entering universities from the occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Ukraine offers a simplified procedure for entering universities for youth from temporarily occupied territories, regardless of the availability of Ukrainian documents. A special quota is in effect, allowing admission without competition and NMT, with the possibility of obtaining student status, dormitory accommodation, and a scholarship.

Ukrainians were told about the algorithm for entering universities from the occupied territories

It is possible to enter a Ukrainian higher education institution even from temporarily occupied territories. Ukraine has created a separate simplified admission procedure for young people from TOT - regardless of the availability of Ukrainian documents. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Details

As reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, Ukraine has a special quota for Ukrainians from TOT, which provides for a separate number of places in higher education institutions throughout Ukraine - without competition with other applicants.

That is, you can submit documents, pass an interview instead of the NMT, and enroll in a state-funded form of study.

After enrollment, you will receive full student status: you will be able to live in a dormitory, receive a scholarship, use benefits and student programs. If necessary, you will be able to obtain an IDP certificate, as well as receive humanitarian or psychological support.

- the Ministry of Education and Science said in a statement.

Higher education: the Ministry of education and Science explained what changes are expected when applying for Master's and postgraduate studies05.06.24, 18:27 • 29555 views

If necessary, applicants from TOT will be consulted and helped with evacuation. For high school students in TOT who are not yet graduates but are already planning to enter Ukrainian universities, there is also an opportunity for consultations and support, the agency emphasized.

At the link, the Ministry of Education and Science told future applicants how to safely leave the temporarily occupied territories and where to seek the necessary support.

Special conditions for admission to the master's program have been introduced for Ukrainians in the occupied territories: what is known21.06.24, 16:51 • 36520 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyEducation
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Ukraine
