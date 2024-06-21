Special conditions for admission to the master's program have been introduced for Ukrainians in the occupied territories: what is known

For Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories, special conditions for admission to the master's program have been introduced, which provide for the possibility of not passing a single Professional Entrance Test and a single entrance exam for specialties. This is reported by the Ministry of reintegration of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The order" on amendments to the procedure for admission to higher education in 2024 " has already been registered with the Ministry of Justice. The document came into force on June 19, - the message says.

Details

The changes apply to persons who are completing a bachelor's degree in higher education this year and are located in the territory or localities designated as the territory of active military operations.

If applicants plan to enroll for a master's degree in the same institution of higher education in the specialty that is provided with special support, they may not pass the unified entrance exam and the unified entrance exam.

It is noted that if the institution of Higher Education does not train Masters in the specialty from which The Bachelor's degree is obtained, then the person has the right to submit documents under such conditions to any displaced (temporarily displaced) zvo of Zaporozhye, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

