Special conditions for admission to the master's program have been introduced for Ukrainians in the occupied territories: what is known

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2800 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92934 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105403 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121354 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190151 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234296 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143723 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369356 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181818 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66558 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74029 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87500 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31839 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1772 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5012 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12014 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13625 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17563 views
Special conditions for admission to the master's program have been introduced for Ukrainians in the occupied territories: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36503 views

For Ukrainians living in the temporarily occupied territories, there are special conditions that provide for the possibility of not taking a single entrance test and a single entrance exam for specialties.

Special conditions for admission to the master's program have been introduced for Ukrainians in the occupied territories: what is known

For Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories, special conditions for admission to the master's program have been introduced, which provide for the possibility of not passing a single Professional Entrance Test and a single entrance exam for specialties. This is reported by the Ministry of reintegration of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The order" on amendments to the procedure for admission to higher education in 2024 " has already been registered with the Ministry of Justice. The document came into force on June 19,

- the message says.

Details

The changes apply to persons who are completing a bachelor's degree in higher education this year and are located in the territory or localities designated as the territory of active military operations.

If applicants plan to enroll for a master's degree in the same institution of higher education in the specialty that is provided with special support, they may not pass the unified entrance exam and the unified entrance exam.

It is noted that if the institution of Higher Education does not train Masters in the specialty from which The Bachelor's degree is obtained, then the person has the right to submit documents under such conditions to any displaced (temporarily displaced) zvo of Zaporozhye, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

Students will be able to choose their own pace and duration of study: the Parliament has adopted a decision4/23/24, 2:47 PM • 17692 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
Chernihiv
Zaporizhzhia
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Sums
Kharkiv