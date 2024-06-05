Higher education: the Ministry of education and Science explained what changes are expected when applying for Master's and postgraduate studies

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 73247 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139540 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144620 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238823 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171721 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163601 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147891 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219514 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112946 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206063 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110208 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 34450 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 53090 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105977 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 51683 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238823 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219514 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206063 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232141 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219316 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 8626 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 16219 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105976 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110207 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158437 views
Actual
Higher education: the Ministry of education and Science explained what changes are expected when applying for Master's and postgraduate studies

Higher education: the Ministry of education and Science explained what changes are expected when applying for Master's and postgraduate studies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29513 views

The Ministry of education and science has updated the admission procedure for Bachelor's, master's, doctor of philosophy and Doctor of art for 2024, increasing support for higher education institutions in the frontline and border regions, increasing passing scores for Master's programs and introducing special conditions for applicants from the occupied territories or areas affected by active military operations.

This year, the procedure for admission to study for Bachelor's, master's, doctor of philosophy, and Doctor of art degrees has changed. In particular, support for higher education institutions located in the frontline and border regions is increasing due to an increase in the regional coefficient, passing points for admission to the master's program are increasing, and so on. These changes were reported in the Ministry of education and Science, Reports UNN.

The Ministry of education and science informs about the update of the procedure for admission to study for Bachelor's, master's, doctor of philosophy, doctor of art degrees in 2024. The changes are related to the current military and political situation in the country. They also take into account the main aspects of exams that are necessary to confirm the high level of knowledge, competencies and skills of applicants 

- the message says.

It is noted that support for higher education institutions located in the frontline and border regions is increasing due to an increase in the regional coefficient, which multiplies the competitive score if the applicant chooses a Western Military District located in a particular region.

"Western military districts near the war zone and territories affected by Russian aggression will have a special regional coefficient: 1.07 — in Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv regions; 1.04 — in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava regions, as well as Buchansky District of the Kiev region; 1.00 — others," the ministry adds.

Also, for obtaining a master's degree based on an already obtained Master's degree (for a second higher education), admission can take place without the EMI and EFVV, but only through exams directly at the educational institution. This applies to educational programs of all specialties except 081 "law" and 293 "international law".

"For training for the degree of Doctor of philosophy/doctor of art, the admission condition is the successful completion of the EMI in 2024 with a score of at least 150 points for each of its components. An alternative admission may be an Ebi in 2023 with a foreign language test score of at least 130 points. Certificates certifying knowledge of a foreign language do not provide access to admission to graduate school in 2024," the ministry stressed.

Some students who have completed a bachelor's degree in 2024 may take advantage of special conditions for admission to the master's program. In particular, this applies to students who are registered and live in the temporarily occupied territory; live in localities where active military operations took place as of July 1, 2024; live in the temporarily occupied territory or resettled from such territories after January 1, 2024.

Recall

As of May 27, more than 167 thousand students applied to the admissions committees of higher educational institutions for testing for admission to master's and postgraduate studies.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
dniproDnipro
chernihivChernihiv
poltavaPoltava
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
mykolaivMykolaiv
odesaOdesa
sumySums
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising