Artem Dovbyk

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 7280 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 14955 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56080 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 198907 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114815 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 377793 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301877 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212466 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243525 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254760 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

+14°
1m/s
44%
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120424 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50103 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64076 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35782 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 119080 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 119097 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 198935 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 377822 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 248085 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301895 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10561 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35795 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64092 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50120 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120444 views
Artem Dovbyk

Rebrov confirmed the virus in Dovbyk: the forward's participation in the match against Belgium is questionable

Forward of the Ukrainian national team Artem Dovbyk has been diagnosed with an infection, so his participation in the game against Belgium is questionable. Taloverov also left the team due to injury.

Sports • March 19, 05:10 PM • 15021 views

The grid, principle and date of the 2026 World Cup draw have been determined

The draw for the 2026 World Cup will take place on December 13, 2024. 55 national teams will be divided into 12 groups, the winners of the groups will reach the final stage, the second places and the 4 best teams of the Nations League will play the playoffs.

Sports • October 17, 10:22 AM • 13104 views

Ukraine's national team draws with the Czech Republic

In the 4th round of the Nations League, Ukraine drew 1-1 with the Czech Republic. After this result, Ukraine remains in last place in the group with 4 points, with decisive matches against Albania and Georgia ahead.

Sports • October 14, 08:47 PM • 17315 views

Rebrov announces Ukraine's squad for the match against the Czech Republic: Who he replaced in the base

Serhiy Rebrov has named the starting lineup for the Ukraine national team's Nations League game against the Czech Republic. Captain Taras Stepanenko returns to the team, replacing Ivan Kalyuzhny in the starting lineup.

Sports • October 14, 05:56 PM • 17015 views

Alexander Petrakov is officially dismissed as head coach of the Armenian national team

After a 0-2 defeat by North Macedonia in the UEFA Nations League, Oleksandr Petrakov was fired as head coach of the Armenian national team. The Ukrainian specialist had been leading the team since January 2023.

Sports • October 14, 08:13 AM • 12457 views

Football: Dovbyk misses Ukraine's training session before match with Czech Republic

Artem Dovbyk did not take part in Ukraine's training session before the game against the Czech Republic in the Nations League. Taras Stepanenko trained with a bandage, but coach Rebrov hopes that all players will be ready for the match.

Sports • October 14, 05:37 AM • 14310 views

Ukraine's national soccer team gathers in Poland to prepare for the League of Nations

The Ukrainian national football team has arrived in Poland to prepare for the Nations League matches. Mykhailo Mudryk, Artem Dovbyk, and Oleksandr Svatok joined the team to prepare for games against Georgia and the Czech Republic.

Sports • October 8, 06:30 AM • 13631 views

It's official: Artem Dovbyk is a player of Roma

Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk has signed a 5-year contract with Italian side Roma. The transfer of last season's top scorer in La Liga cost 30.5 million euros plus bonuses.

Sports • August 2, 05:32 PM • 22914 views

Euro 2024: Ukraine announces bid for final match against Belgium

Today in Stuttgart, the national team of Ukraine will meet with Belgium in the final match of the group round of Euro 2024.

Sports • June 26, 07:18 AM • 14047 views

Euro 2024: Ukraine defeated Slovakia 2-1

Ukraine won its first victory at Euro 2024, beating Slovakia 2-1 in the group stage thanks to goals from Mykola Shaparenko and Roman Yaremchuk.

Sports • June 21, 03:13 PM • 15993 views

Slovakia - Ukraine: Mykola Shaparenko equalizes the score

Mykola Shaparenko scored the first goal for the national team of Ukraine at Euro 2024, equalizing the score 1:1 in the match with Slovakia in the 53rd minute.

Sports • June 21, 02:26 PM • 14797 views

Slovakia - Ukraine: starting lineups of teams announced

The Ukrainian national football team, which has undergone four changes compared to the previous squad, will face Slovakia in the second round of the Euro 2024 group stage today in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Sports • June 21, 12:15 PM • 13447 views

Romania - Ukraine: the starting lineups have been announced

Ukraine and Romania will meet in the first match of the Euro 2024 group stage.

Sports • June 17, 12:53 PM • 14493 views

Ukraine will play the first match of the group stage of Euro 2024 against Romania today: the application is announced

Today in Munich, Ukraine will play its first Euro 2024 group stage match against Romania, with Ukraine wearing blue and Romania yellow.

Sports • June 17, 07:48 AM • 14745 views

Ukraine starts Euro 2024: where to watch the match against Romania, tentative team lineups, bookmakers' odds

Today, on June 17, in Germany, the national team of Ukraine will play the first match of the group stage of the 2024 European Football Championship. Our players' rival will be the Romanian national team.

Sports • June 17, 03:49 AM • 24773 views

Ukraine will play a friendly match with Moldova today: the UAF showed its uniform and published an official application

Today, the national team of Ukraine will play a friendly match against Moldova at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau. Ukraine ranks 22nd, while Moldova ranks 153rd in the latest FIFA ranking.

Sports • June 11, 01:07 PM • 15277 views

The national team of Ukraine lost to Poland in a friendly match before Euro 2024

Poland beat Ukraine 3-1 in a friendly match before Euro 2024 in Warsaw.

Sports • June 8, 12:59 AM • 39522 views

The final list of players of the Ukrainian national football team at the 2024 European Championship has become known

The National Football team of Ukraine has announced the final list of 26 players who will take part in the 2024 European Championship, including goalkeepers Georgy Bushan, Anatoly Trubin and Andrey Lunin, defenders Mykola Matvienko and Vitaliy Mikolenko, midfielders Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko, as well as forwards Artem Dovbik and Roman Yaremchuk.

Sports • June 7, 09:29 PM • 18242 views

The Ukrainian national football team will meet Poland in a friendly match in Warsaw: who was included in the application

In a friendly match at the National Stadium in Warsaw, the Ukrainian national team will face Poland with 26 players, including Yarmolenko, Malinovsky, Mudrik and Zinchenko. In the latest FIFA ranking, Poland ranks 28th, and Ukraine-22nd.

Sports • June 7, 01:15 PM • 16667 views

Without Mikolenko: an application for a friendly match between Ukraine and Germany has been announced

The national team of Ukraine will play a friendly match against Germany today at the Max Morlock Stadium in Nuremberg. The official application for the match, which starts at 21:45 Kiev time, includes 25 players.

Sports • June 3, 07:23 AM • 20882 views

The second Ukrainian in history: Mykhailiuk reaches NBA Finals with Boston Celtics

Ukrainian national team guard Svyatoslav Mykhailyuk reached the NBA Finals for the first time in his career, becoming the second Ukrainian in history to accomplish this feat while playing for the Boston Celtics.

Sports • May 28, 12:12 PM • 36084 views

Girona and Ukraine's national team striker Artem Dovbyk became the best scorer of the season in the Spanish La Liga

Artem Dovbyk, a striker for Girona and the Ukrainian national team, became the top scorer of the Spanish La Liga season with 24 goals in 36 matches, matching Andriy Shevchenko's achievement for Ukrainians in the top 5 European leagues.

Sports • May 27, 03:49 PM • 23478 views

Ukraine national team announces list of players to prepare for Euro 2024

Head coach of the national team of Ukraine Serhiy Rebrov named the preliminary application of the national football team of Ukraine for the European Championship - 2024.

Sports • May 16, 02:51 PM • 21031 views

For the first time in 5 years, Shakhtar reached the final of the Ukrainian Cup: the day before, the miners confidently defeated Chornomorets

Shakhtar Donetsk defeated Chornomorets Odesa 4-1 to reach the Ukrainian Cup final for the first time in five years.

Sports • April 4, 04:15 PM • 26474 views

Former Spanish football boss Rubiales arrested at Madrid airport

Former Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales was arrested at Madrid airport in connection with corruption charges, including illegal contracts, mismanagement and money laundering during his presidency of the Spanish Football Association.

Sports • April 3, 06:33 PM • 31630 views

In the footsteps of Andriy Shevchenko: Girona striker Artem Dovbyk impresses Europe with scoring achievements

Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk, playing for Girona in the Spanish La Liga, crosses the 16-goal mark. He now becomes the second Ukrainian after Andriy Shevchenko to score more than 15 goals in the world's top championships.

Sports • April 2, 11:04 AM • 22022 views

Ukraine defeats Bosnia and Herzegovina to reach the final of the Euro 2024 football playoffs

Ukraine defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 and reached the final of the Euro 2024 football playoffs.

Sports • March 21, 09:55 PM • 35875 views

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Ukraine's starting lineup for the match against Bosnia has been announced

The starting lineup of the national team of Ukraine for the semifinal playoff match of the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina has become known.

Sports • March 21, 07:11 PM • 24942 views

Messi's first contract with Barcelona, signed on a napkin, will be sold at auction

The legendary napkin on which 13-year-old Lionel Messi signed his first contract with Barcelona in 2000 will be auctioned in March 2024 with an expected price of 300,000 to 600,000 euros.

Sports • February 1, 04:15 AM • 28769 views