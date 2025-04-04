Forward of the Ukrainian national team Artem Dovbyk has been diagnosed with an infection, so his participation in the game against Belgium is questionable. Taloverov also left the team due to injury.
The draw for the 2026 World Cup will take place on December 13, 2024. 55 national teams will be divided into 12 groups, the winners of the groups will reach the final stage, the second places and the 4 best teams of the Nations League will play the playoffs.
In the 4th round of the Nations League, Ukraine drew 1-1 with the Czech Republic. After this result, Ukraine remains in last place in the group with 4 points, with decisive matches against Albania and Georgia ahead.
Serhiy Rebrov has named the starting lineup for the Ukraine national team's Nations League game against the Czech Republic. Captain Taras Stepanenko returns to the team, replacing Ivan Kalyuzhny in the starting lineup.
After a 0-2 defeat by North Macedonia in the UEFA Nations League, Oleksandr Petrakov was fired as head coach of the Armenian national team. The Ukrainian specialist had been leading the team since January 2023.
Artem Dovbyk did not take part in Ukraine's training session before the game against the Czech Republic in the Nations League. Taras Stepanenko trained with a bandage, but coach Rebrov hopes that all players will be ready for the match.
The Ukrainian national football team has arrived in Poland to prepare for the Nations League matches. Mykhailo Mudryk, Artem Dovbyk, and Oleksandr Svatok joined the team to prepare for games against Georgia and the Czech Republic.
Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk has signed a 5-year contract with Italian side Roma. The transfer of last season's top scorer in La Liga cost 30.5 million euros plus bonuses.
Today in Stuttgart, the national team of Ukraine will meet with Belgium in the final match of the group round of Euro 2024.
Ukraine won its first victory at Euro 2024, beating Slovakia 2-1 in the group stage thanks to goals from Mykola Shaparenko and Roman Yaremchuk.
Mykola Shaparenko scored the first goal for the national team of Ukraine at Euro 2024, equalizing the score 1:1 in the match with Slovakia in the 53rd minute.
The Ukrainian national football team, which has undergone four changes compared to the previous squad, will face Slovakia in the second round of the Euro 2024 group stage today in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Ukraine and Romania will meet in the first match of the Euro 2024 group stage.
Today in Munich, Ukraine will play its first Euro 2024 group stage match against Romania, with Ukraine wearing blue and Romania yellow.
Today, on June 17, in Germany, the national team of Ukraine will play the first match of the group stage of the 2024 European Football Championship. Our players' rival will be the Romanian national team.
Today, the national team of Ukraine will play a friendly match against Moldova at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau. Ukraine ranks 22nd, while Moldova ranks 153rd in the latest FIFA ranking.
Poland beat Ukraine 3-1 in a friendly match before Euro 2024 in Warsaw.
The National Football team of Ukraine has announced the final list of 26 players who will take part in the 2024 European Championship, including goalkeepers Georgy Bushan, Anatoly Trubin and Andrey Lunin, defenders Mykola Matvienko and Vitaliy Mikolenko, midfielders Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko, as well as forwards Artem Dovbik and Roman Yaremchuk.
In a friendly match at the National Stadium in Warsaw, the Ukrainian national team will face Poland with 26 players, including Yarmolenko, Malinovsky, Mudrik and Zinchenko. In the latest FIFA ranking, Poland ranks 28th, and Ukraine-22nd.
The national team of Ukraine will play a friendly match against Germany today at the Max Morlock Stadium in Nuremberg. The official application for the match, which starts at 21:45 Kiev time, includes 25 players.
Ukrainian national team guard Svyatoslav Mykhailyuk reached the NBA Finals for the first time in his career, becoming the second Ukrainian in history to accomplish this feat while playing for the Boston Celtics.
Artem Dovbyk, a striker for Girona and the Ukrainian national team, became the top scorer of the Spanish La Liga season with 24 goals in 36 matches, matching Andriy Shevchenko's achievement for Ukrainians in the top 5 European leagues.
Head coach of the national team of Ukraine Serhiy Rebrov named the preliminary application of the national football team of Ukraine for the European Championship - 2024.
Shakhtar Donetsk defeated Chornomorets Odesa 4-1 to reach the Ukrainian Cup final for the first time in five years.
Former Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales was arrested at Madrid airport in connection with corruption charges, including illegal contracts, mismanagement and money laundering during his presidency of the Spanish Football Association.
Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk, playing for Girona in the Spanish La Liga, crosses the 16-goal mark. He now becomes the second Ukrainian after Andriy Shevchenko to score more than 15 goals in the world's top championships.
Ukraine defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 and reached the final of the Euro 2024 football playoffs.
The starting lineup of the national team of Ukraine for the semifinal playoff match of the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina has become known.
The legendary napkin on which 13-year-old Lionel Messi signed his first contract with Barcelona in 2000 will be auctioned in March 2024 with an expected price of 300,000 to 600,000 euros.