The final list of players of the Ukrainian national football team at the 2024 European Championship has become known

The Ukrainian national football team has announced the final application of players who will compete at the 2024 European Championship. the list of players is published on the official website of the EFA, reports UNN.

In May, Ukraine announced a preliminary bid for Euro 2024, which included exactly 26 players. The same application could become final — if there are no changes from the coaching staff of the national team.

The Ukrainian national team had to apply for the 2024 European Championship by June 7 inclusive. On the last allowed day, the coaching staff of the Ukrainian national team announced the final application for the tournament.

application of the Ukrainian national team for Euro 2024: list of players

Goalkeepers: Georgy Bushan, Anatoly Trubin, Andrey Lunin.

Defenders: Nikolay Matvienko, Yefim Konoplya, Valery Bondar, Alexander Tymchik, Vitaly Mikolenko, Ilya Zabarny, Alexander Svatok, Maxim Taloverov, Bogdan Mikhailichenko.

Midfielders: Andrey Yarmolenko, Nikolay Shaporenko, Vladimir Brazhko, Taras Stepanenko, Alexander Zubkov, Georgy Sudakov, Alexander Zinchenko, Viktor Tsygankov, Mikhail Mudrik, Sergey Sidorchuk, Ruslan Malinovsky.

Forwards: Artem Dovbik, Roman Yaremchuk, Vladislav Vanat.

