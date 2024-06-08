The final list of players of the Ukrainian national football team at the 2024 European Championship has become known

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 43367 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135524 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140828 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232287 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169494 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162558 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147192 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216224 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112860 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202921 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 06:17 AM • 44581 views
March 1, 06:46 AM • 48196 views
March 1, 07:59 AM • 41524 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 105024 views
11:06 AM • 100557 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 232287 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 216224 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202921 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 229106 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 216482 views
11:06 AM • 100557 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 105024 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 157103 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 155937 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 159777 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18182 views

The National Football team of Ukraine has announced the final list of 26 players who will take part in the 2024 European Championship, including goalkeepers Georgy Bushan, Anatoly Trubin and Andrey Lunin, defenders Mykola Matvienko and Vitaliy Mikolenko, midfielders Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko, as well as forwards Artem Dovbik and Roman Yaremchuk.

The Ukrainian national football team has announced the final application of players who will compete at the 2024 European Championship. the list of players is published on the official website of the EFA, reports UNN.

Details

In May, Ukraine announced a preliminary bid for Euro 2024, which included exactly 26 players. The same application could become final — if there are no changes from the coaching staff of the national team.

The Ukrainian national team had to apply for the 2024 European Championship by June 7 inclusive. On the last allowed day, the coaching staff of the Ukrainian national team announced the final application for the tournament.

application of the Ukrainian national team for Euro 2024: list of players

Goalkeepers: Georgy Bushan, Anatoly Trubin, Andrey Lunin.

Defenders: Nikolay Matvienko, Yefim Konoplya, Valery Bondar, Alexander Tymchik, Vitaly Mikolenko, Ilya Zabarny, Alexander Svatok, Maxim Taloverov, Bogdan Mikhailichenko.

Midfielders: Andrey Yarmolenko, Nikolay Shaporenko, Vladimir Brazhko, Taras Stepanenko, Alexander Zubkov, Georgy Sudakov, Alexander Zinchenko, Viktor Tsygankov, Mikhail Mudrik, Sergey Sidorchuk, Ruslan Malinovsky.

Forwards: Artem Dovbik, Roman Yaremchuk, Vladislav Vanat.

"Ukraine, go ahead!": Ukrposhta announced a new brand in support of the national football team07.06.24, 16:50 • 14736 views

Sports
viktor-tsyhankovViktor Tsyhankov
artem-dovbykArtem Dovbyk
ukraineUkraine

