Viktor Tsyhankov

The Ukrainian national football team, which has undergone four changes compared to the previous squad, will face Slovakia in the second round of the Euro 2024 group stage today in Dusseldorf, Germany.
The national team of Ukraine will play its second match of the Euro 2024 group stage against Slovakia in Dusseldorf, Germany, today, June 21. The application of the Ukrainian national team for the game has been announced.
Ukraine and Romania will meet in the first match of the Euro 2024 group stage.
Today, on June 17, in Germany, the national team of Ukraine will play the first match of the group stage of the 2024 European Football Championship. Our players' rival will be the Romanian national team.
Today, the national team of Ukraine will play a friendly match against Moldova at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau. Ukraine ranks 22nd, while Moldova ranks 153rd in the latest FIFA ranking.
The National Football team of Ukraine has announced the final list of 26 players who will take part in the 2024 European Championship, including goalkeepers Georgy Bushan, Anatoly Trubin and Andrey Lunin, defenders Mykola Matvienko and Vitaliy Mikolenko, midfielders Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko, as well as forwards Artem Dovbik and Roman Yaremchuk.
In a friendly match at the National Stadium in Warsaw, the Ukrainian national team will face Poland with 26 players, including Yarmolenko, Malinovsky, Mudrik and Zinchenko. In the latest FIFA ranking, Poland ranks 28th, and Ukraine-22nd.
The national team of Ukraine will play a friendly match against Germany today at the Max Morlock Stadium in Nuremberg. The official application for the match, which starts at 21:45 Kiev time, includes 25 players.
Artem Dovbyk, a striker for Girona and the Ukrainian national team, became the top scorer of the Spanish La Liga season with 24 goals in 36 matches, matching Andriy Shevchenko's achievement for Ukrainians in the top 5 European leagues.
Head coach of the national team of Ukraine Serhiy Rebrov named the preliminary application of the national football team of Ukraine for the European Championship - 2024.
Ukraine's U19 football team defeated Switzerland 3-0 and qualified for Euro 2024 without conceding a single goal.
The starting lineup of the national team of Ukraine for the semifinal playoff match of the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina has become known.
The legendary napkin on which 13-year-old Lionel Messi signed his first contract with Barcelona in 2000 will be auctioned in March 2024 with an expected price of 300,000 to 600,000 euros.