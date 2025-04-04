Viktor Tsyhankov

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11547 views

06:32 PM • 20151 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 59578 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 205085 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117970 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 383958 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305522 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212938 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243797 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254890 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53625 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67643 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18396 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39407 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123957 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250743 views

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Viktor Tsyhankov

Slovakia - Ukraine: starting lineups of teams announced

The Ukrainian national football team, which has undergone four changes compared to the previous squad, will face Slovakia in the second round of the Euro 2024 group stage today in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Sports • June 21, 12:15 PM • 13447 views

With Mykolenko: the application of the Ukrainian national team for the Euro 2024 match against Slovakia has been announced

The national team of Ukraine will play its second match of the Euro 2024 group stage against Slovakia in Dusseldorf, Germany, today, June 21. The application of the Ukrainian national team for the game has been announced.

Sports • June 21, 06:20 AM • 14173 views

Romania - Ukraine: the starting lineups have been announced

Ukraine and Romania will meet in the first match of the Euro 2024 group stage.

Sports • June 17, 12:53 PM • 14493 views

Ukraine starts Euro 2024: where to watch the match against Romania, tentative team lineups, bookmakers' odds

Today, on June 17, in Germany, the national team of Ukraine will play the first match of the group stage of the 2024 European Football Championship. Our players' rival will be the Romanian national team.

Sports • June 17, 03:49 AM • 24773 views

Ukraine will play a friendly match with Moldova today: the UAF showed its uniform and published an official application

Today, the national team of Ukraine will play a friendly match against Moldova at the Zimbru Stadium in Chisinau. Ukraine ranks 22nd, while Moldova ranks 153rd in the latest FIFA ranking.

Sports • June 11, 01:07 PM • 15277 views

The final list of players of the Ukrainian national football team at the 2024 European Championship has become known

The National Football team of Ukraine has announced the final list of 26 players who will take part in the 2024 European Championship, including goalkeepers Georgy Bushan, Anatoly Trubin and Andrey Lunin, defenders Mykola Matvienko and Vitaliy Mikolenko, midfielders Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko, as well as forwards Artem Dovbik and Roman Yaremchuk.

Sports • June 7, 09:29 PM • 18242 views

The Ukrainian national football team will meet Poland in a friendly match in Warsaw: who was included in the application

In a friendly match at the National Stadium in Warsaw, the Ukrainian national team will face Poland with 26 players, including Yarmolenko, Malinovsky, Mudrik and Zinchenko. In the latest FIFA ranking, Poland ranks 28th, and Ukraine-22nd.

Sports • June 7, 01:15 PM • 16667 views

Without Mikolenko: an application for a friendly match between Ukraine and Germany has been announced

The national team of Ukraine will play a friendly match against Germany today at the Max Morlock Stadium in Nuremberg. The official application for the match, which starts at 21:45 Kiev time, includes 25 players.

Sports • June 3, 07:23 AM • 20882 views

Girona and Ukraine's national team striker Artem Dovbyk became the best scorer of the season in the Spanish La Liga

Artem Dovbyk, a striker for Girona and the Ukrainian national team, became the top scorer of the Spanish La Liga season with 24 goals in 36 matches, matching Andriy Shevchenko's achievement for Ukrainians in the top 5 European leagues.

Sports • May 27, 03:49 PM • 23478 views

Ukraine national team announces list of players to prepare for Euro 2024

Head coach of the national team of Ukraine Serhiy Rebrov named the preliminary application of the national football team of Ukraine for the European Championship - 2024.

Sports • May 16, 02:51 PM • 21031 views

Ukraine's youth football team defeats Switzerland and qualifies for Euro 2024

Ukraine's U19 football team defeated Switzerland 3-0 and qualified for Euro 2024 without conceding a single goal.

Sports • March 26, 05:07 PM • 25314 views

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Ukraine's starting lineup for the match against Bosnia has been announced

The starting lineup of the national team of Ukraine for the semifinal playoff match of the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina has become known.

Sports • March 21, 07:11 PM • 24942 views

Messi's first contract with Barcelona, signed on a napkin, will be sold at auction

The legendary napkin on which 13-year-old Lionel Messi signed his first contract with Barcelona in 2000 will be auctioned in March 2024 with an expected price of 300,000 to 600,000 euros.

Sports • February 1, 04:15 AM • 28769 views