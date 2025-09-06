$41.350.00
Tsyganov will not help the Ukrainian national team in the World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan: the midfielder will not have time to recover from a muscle injury

Kyiv • UNN

 24 views

Viktor Tsyhankov will not play against Azerbaijan due to a muscle injury. This is already the fifth player who has left the national team due to injury.

Ukraine national team midfielder Viktor Tsygankov has left the national team's camp and will not be able to help the team in the 2026 World Cup qualification match against Azerbaijan. The player will not have time to recover from a muscle injury, the UAF reports, according to UNN.

Details

"Viktor Tsygankov has left the national team's camp. The Girona midfielder will not have time to recover from the muscle injury sustained in a club match before the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan," the UAF reported.

Addition

Earlier, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Andriy Lunin, Oleksandr Tymchyk, and Roman Yaremchuk left the national team's camp due to injuries.

The Ukrainian national football team lost to France with a score of 0:2 in the first match of the 2026 World Cup qualification. The goals for France were scored by Olise and Mbappé. Viktor Tsygankov was not included in the squad for the match.

Ukraine will play its next match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers next Tuesday, September 9, against the Azerbaijan national team.

Ukraine lost to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers06.09.25, 00:00 • 2946 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Viktor Tsygankov
Azerbaijan
France
Ukraine