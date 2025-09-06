$41.350.02
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
04:35 PM • 15345 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 20312 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 17852 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 30600 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 39395 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 34598 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 62733 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 45659 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 56778 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
Tupolev Tu-22M

Ukraine lost to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The Ukrainian national football team lost to France with a score of 0:2 in the first match of the 2026 World Cup qualification. The goals for France were scored by Olise and Mbappé.

Ukraine lost to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The Ukrainian national football team started their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign with a defeat. In a nominally home match, the "blue and yellows" lost to the favorite of Group D, the French team, UNN reports.

Details

Didier Deschamps' team predictably started stronger, and already in the 10th minute, Olise opened the scoring - 1:0.

Even in the first half, the French could have doubled their lead, but Olise and Mbappé did not take advantage of their opportunities.

After the break, Serhiy Rebrov's proteges played much more convincingly. In the middle of the second half, Dovbyk and Zabarnyi had excellent chances to score.

But the last word remained with France: in the 82nd minute, Mbappé set the final score - 2:0.

The Ukrainians will play their next match on September 9 away against the Azerbaijan team.

Reference

The final tournament of the 2026 World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, in the USA, Canada, and Mexico. From Europe, the winners of their groups will qualify, while teams that finish second will compete for a ticket to the World Cup in the playoffs.

New Dynamo forward Blenuțe turned out to be a fan of the "Russian world"? The club reacted to the scandalous reposts of the football player04.09.25, 16:39 • 3276 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Azerbaijan
France