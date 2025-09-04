New Dynamo forward Blenuțe turned out to be a fan of the "Russian world"? The club reacted to the scandalous reposts of the football player

The newcomer of Kyiv Dynamo, Romanian forward Vladislav Blenutse, found himself at the center of a scandal: fans discovered on his TikTok page reposts of videos with Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, as well as reposts of videos from the series "Brigada" and other Russian content. Dynamo stated that Blenutse confirmed his pro-Ukrainian stance and admitted past mistakes, and the footballer himself said that he was proud to play in Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

On the night of September 3, Kyiv "Dynamo" announced the signing of a contract with 23-year-old Romanian forward Vladislav Blenutse, who played for "Pescara" and "Universitatea Craiova 1948", and also represented the youth and junior national teams of Moldova and Romania.

Dynamo signed Romanian forward Blănuță for 5 years: what is known about him

Already today, September 4, blogger and military correspondent Bohdan Miroshnikov drew attention to the footballer's pro-Russian reposts on the social network TikTok, attaching relevant screenshots.

Reposts of FC "Dynamo" Kyiv newcomer Vladislav Blenutse on TikTok. Reposts of Solovyov, "Brigada", boyish quotes and a lot of cotton wool in his head - Miroshnikov wrote.

However, it should be noted that the account on TikTok, as well as on Instagram, was not confirmed by the platforms. After the publication of the relevant screenshots, the page became private.

In addition, it was claimed online that the wife's reposts contained approximately the same – there was nostalgia for the USSR, and a repost of the Russian president's speech. As in the case of the footballer, the account was also closed.

The situation caused a strong outrage among Ukrainians and fans. Even the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Lykhoviy reacted to the situation.

In his post, Lykhoviy referred to the scandal surrounding the Ukrainian Catholic University, when the mother of an applicant, playwright and director Natalia Vorozhbyt, publicly stated that her daughter was denied accommodation in the dormitory due to an emoji with an LGBT flag on her Instagram page.

Daughter of director Vorozhbyt refused accommodation in Ukrainian Catholic University dormitory due to LGBT flag emoji: educational institution responded

In "Dynamo" Kyiv stated that "patriotism, work for our victory and unconditional condemnation of the actions of the occupying country are the defining principles of forming our team."

The club noted that, firstly, the agreement on the acquisition of Vladislav Blenutse took place in the last minutes of the transfer window and was related to the transfer of Vladislav Vanat to "Girona."

In negotiations with the player, there were no doubts about his position - he clearly stated his support for Ukraine and his desire to play for "Dynamo" - the club's statement says.

Ukrainian footballer Vladyslav Vanat moved to "Girona"

Secondly, as stated by the club, as soon as certain unacceptable content on social networks related to the footballer became known, the club conducted an investigation and new negotiations with the player.

He confirmed his pro-Ukrainian position and admitted past mistakes. Vladislav now understands the real situation not in words, takes a completely pro-Ukrainian position and is proud of the opportunity to play in Ukraine - added the club.

They added that for the team there are no compromises in the matter of athletes' attitude to the most painful issues of modern Ukraine.

The club will not accept any deviations from a one hundred percent patriotic position and will immediately terminate cooperation with any of our players. Fourth. Vladislav Blenutse himself will address Ukrainians in the near future with a comprehensive explanation of his position. Already tomorrow, his first detailed interview will be released on the club channel "Dynamo TV", in which he will answer all questions and share his own vision of the situation - summarized the club.

The Romanian footballer himself has already addressed the Kyiv fans.