New Dynamo forward Blenuțe turned out to be a fan of the "Russian world"? The club reacted to the scandalous reposts of the football player

$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:02 PM • 234 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
10:04 AM • 11060 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
08:49 AM • 17479 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 18034 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 17033 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 35853 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 39260 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 41857 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 37699 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 73456 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2.5m/s
39%
752mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 279054 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 272408 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 270020 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 263012 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 26980 views
Publications
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 17367 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 16006 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 35871 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 35307 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 73466 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"10:35 AM • 7108 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 17367 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 10291 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 16240 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 18337 views
Actual
Fake news
Bild
Facebook
Shahed-136
Diia (service)

New Dynamo forward Blenuțe turned out to be a fan of the "Russian world"? The club reacted to the scandalous reposts of the football player

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

Romanian forward of Kyiv Dynamo Vladislav Blenuțe found himself at the center of a scandal due to reposts of videos with a Russian propagandist and "Brigada". The club stated that the football player admitted his mistakes and confirmed his pro-Ukrainian position.

New Dynamo forward Blenuțe turned out to be a fan of the "Russian world"? The club reacted to the scandalous reposts of the football player

The newcomer of Kyiv Dynamo, Romanian forward Vladislav Blenutse, found himself at the center of a scandal: fans discovered on his TikTok page reposts of videos with Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, as well as reposts of videos from the series "Brigada" and other Russian content. Dynamo stated that Blenutse confirmed his pro-Ukrainian stance and admitted past mistakes, and the footballer himself said that he was proud to play in Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

On the night of September 3, Kyiv "Dynamo" announced the signing of a contract with 23-year-old Romanian forward Vladislav Blenutse, who played for "Pescara" and "Universitatea Craiova 1948", and also represented the youth and junior national teams of Moldova and Romania.

Dynamo signed Romanian forward Blănuță for 5 years: what is known about him03.09.25, 06:28 • 3912 views

Already today, September 4, blogger and military correspondent Bohdan Miroshnikov drew attention to the footballer's pro-Russian reposts on the social network TikTok, attaching relevant screenshots.

Reposts of FC "Dynamo" Kyiv newcomer Vladislav Blenutse on TikTok. Reposts of Solovyov, "Brigada", boyish quotes and a lot of cotton wool in his head

- Miroshnikov wrote.

However, it should be noted that the account on TikTok, as well as on Instagram, was not confirmed by the platforms. After the publication of the relevant screenshots, the page became private.

In addition, it was claimed online that the wife's reposts contained approximately the same – there was nostalgia for the USSR, and a repost of the Russian president's speech. As in the case of the footballer, the account was also closed.

The situation caused a strong outrage among Ukrainians and fans. Even the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Lykhoviy reacted to the situation.

In his post, Lykhoviy referred to the scandal surrounding the Ukrainian Catholic University, when the mother of an applicant, playwright and director Natalia Vorozhbyt, publicly stated that her daughter was denied accommodation in the dormitory due to an emoji with an LGBT flag on her Instagram page.

Daughter of director Vorozhbyt refused accommodation in Ukrainian Catholic University dormitory due to LGBT flag emoji: educational institution responded02.09.25, 17:40 • 3976 views

In "Dynamo" Kyiv stated that "patriotism, work for our victory and unconditional condemnation of the actions of the occupying country are the defining principles of forming our team."

The club noted that, firstly, the agreement on the acquisition of Vladislav Blenutse took place in the last minutes of the transfer window and was related to the transfer of Vladislav Vanat to "Girona."

In negotiations with the player, there were no doubts about his position - he clearly stated his support for Ukraine and his desire to play for "Dynamo"

- the club's statement says.

Ukrainian footballer Vladyslav Vanat moved to "Girona"01.09.25, 15:43 • 3416 views

Secondly, as stated by the club, as soon as certain unacceptable content on social networks related to the footballer became known, the club conducted an investigation and new negotiations with the player.

He confirmed his pro-Ukrainian position and admitted past mistakes. Vladislav now understands the real situation not in words, takes a completely pro-Ukrainian position and is proud of the opportunity to play in Ukraine

 - added the club.

They added that for the team there are no compromises in the matter of athletes' attitude to the most painful issues of modern Ukraine.

The club will not accept any deviations from a one hundred percent patriotic position and will immediately terminate cooperation with any of our players. Fourth. Vladislav Blenutse himself will address Ukrainians in the near future with a comprehensive explanation of his position. Already tomorrow, his first detailed interview will be released on the club channel "Dynamo TV", in which he will answer all questions and share his own vision of the situation

- summarized the club.

The Romanian footballer himself has already addressed the Kyiv fans.

Dear Ukrainians, I am proud to play in Ukraine for the great club "Dynamo" Kyiv. Glory to the heroes, Glory to Ukraine, Ukraine will win

 - he stated.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietySports
Fake news
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Romania
Ukraine
Moldova