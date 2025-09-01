$41.320.06
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 3540 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 53708 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 43206 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 76702 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 86013 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 80295 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 67619 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 32936 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 24064 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 54666 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 76702 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 86013 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
Ukrainian footballer Vladyslav Vanat moved to "Girona"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

Vladyslav Vanat, the top scorer of the UPL for two seasons, has moved to Spanish "Girona". The forward signed a contract after a successful medical examination.

Ukrainian footballer Vladyslav Vanat moved to "Girona"

Kyiv "Dynamo" forward Vladyslav Vanat has moved to Spanish "Girona" on a permanent basis, reports UNN with reference to FC "Dynamo".

The top scorer of the UPL seasons 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 (Vanat - ed.) underwent a medical examination in Spain and signed a contract with the La Liga representative 

- the message says.

Details

As part of "Dynamo", Vladyslav Vanat played 119 matches, scored 51 goals and made 24 assists. He debuted for the first team in the championship season 2020/2021 and became a key figure in winning the championship title in the 2024/2025 season.

Ukrainian footballer Viktor Tsygankov may leave Girona this summer: details09.07.25, 10:25 • 1321 view

Antonina Tumanova

Sports
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Spain