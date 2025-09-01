Ukrainian footballer Vladyslav Vanat moved to "Girona"

Kyiv "Dynamo" forward Vladyslav Vanat has moved to Spanish "Girona" on a permanent basis, reports UNN with reference to FC "Dynamo".

The top scorer of the UPL seasons 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 (Vanat - ed.) underwent a medical examination in Spain and signed a contract with the La Liga representative - the message says.

Details

As part of "Dynamo", Vladyslav Vanat played 119 matches, scored 51 goals and made 24 assists. He debuted for the first team in the championship season 2020/2021 and became a key figure in winning the championship title in the 2024/2025 season.

