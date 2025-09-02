Daughter of director Vorozhbyt refused accommodation in Ukrainian Catholic University dormitory due to LGBT flag emoji: educational institution responded

A scandal has erupted in Lviv around the Ukrainian Catholic University. The mother of an applicant, playwright and director Natalia Vorozhbyt, publicly stated that her daughter was denied accommodation in a dormitory due to an emoji with an LGBT flag on her Instagram page. According to the woman, the college administration admitted that this symbol was the reason for the refusal, despite the fact that the student passed all selections, paid for her studies, and was preparing to move. Vorozhbyt wrote about this on her Facebook page, and the university later responded, writes UNN.

Details

The applicant, named Paraska Vorozhbyt, entered the humanities faculty of UCU this year. She dreamed of studying in Lviv, joining the student community, and having the opportunity to live in a relatively safer city. Her family did not even use the tuition benefits (her father is a combat veteran), paying fully for the semester.

However, 12 days before the start of classes, a letter arrived denying accommodation. When the mother called the university, she was told that they could not provide an official reason and advised her to look for an apartment. Later, thanks to personal contacts, the family learned that the matter was about the aforementioned emoji.

Paraska's mother said that during a subsequent conversation with a university representative, she received confirmation: the symbol was the reason for the refusal, and the student herself was even compared to a person who "would display a Russian flag in their profile." The girl was offered an alternative option — accommodation in an apartment for teachers, but on the condition that she remove the emoji and promise "not to promote LGBT."

The family considered such a demand discriminatory and terminated the contract with UCU. Paraska was readily accepted into the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, but her mother admits: "The dream is shattered, and the joy of studying is overshadowed."

This story caused a wave of discussions on social networks. Many see it as an example of a conflict of values: on the one hand, a university that positions itself as European and open, and on the other hand, practices that are perceived as discrimination and a return to "medieval mechanisms."

What does UCU say?

The educational institution published an official position and a letter from the rector, dated August 22, which was sent in response to Paraskeva Kurochkina's request.

The university emphasized that selection for the program "Christian Spirituality in the Postmodern Age" is based on competition — according to the results of an interview and a questionnaire. This year, the number of applications exceeded the program's capacity, so more than 15 candidates had to be rejected.

We want to emphasize that the selection is carried out by the Collegium administration in accordance with the Program Regulations. The competition was high, and decisions were made based on the following criteria: understanding of UCU's mission and values, motivation to participate, and readiness to comply with the rules of residence in the Collegium. - the rector's response states.

The university expressed regret that the refusal was perceived as a limitation of opportunities to study at UCU. They noted that the student was admitted to study at her request and was even offered assistance with housing near the campus.

We are sorry that you ultimately decided to leave UCU, but we respect and understand your decision. - the university added.

