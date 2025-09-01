Pope Leo XIV met with LGBTQ+ advocate and confirmed the continuation of Pope Francis' course

$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 8154 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 71618 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 54754 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 97628 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 106794 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 97753 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 81463 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 35139 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 24778 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 55222 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4.7m/s
38%
744mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 83403 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 82614 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 70646 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 68288 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 60423 views
Publications
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhoto09:46 AM • 22485 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 97593 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 106764 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 97726 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1PhotoSeptember 1, 05:39 AM • 81432 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million10:27 AM • 9738 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 139993 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 270194 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 291176 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 286422 views
Actual
Fake news
YouTube
Facebook
ChatGPT
SWIFT

Pope Leo XIV met with LGBTQ+ advocate and confirmed the continuation of Pope Francis' course

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

Pope Leo XIV met with Jesuit James Martin, a well-known advocate for LGBTQ+ integration. The new pontiff confirmed the continuation of Pope Francis' policy regarding LGBTQ+ acceptance in the church.

Pope Leo XIV met with LGBTQ+ advocate and confirmed the continuation of Pope Francis' course

Pope Leo XIV held an audience with American Jesuit James Martin, known as a proponent of greater integration of LGBTQ+ Catholics, and assured that he plans to develop Pope Francis' legacy of accepting LGBTQ+ in the church, UNN writes with reference to ABCNews.

Details

On Monday, Pope Leo XIV met with one of the most prominent advocates for LGBTQ+ integration in the Catholic Church – Reverend James Martin of New York. The meeting took place a few days before an LGBTQ+ pilgrimage to the Vatican as part of the Holy Year and became an important signal of the new pontificate's hospitality.

Martin said that during the audience, the Pope assured him of the continuation of Francis' policy regarding the acceptance of LGBTQ+ in the church.

I heard the same message from Pope Leo as from Pope Francis, namely the desire to welcome all people, including LGBTQ+. It was wonderful. It was very comforting, very encouraging, and, frankly, very fun

- Martin told the Associated Press.

The meeting lasted about half an hour and was officially confirmed by the Vatican, which indicates Leo's desire to make it public, the publication writes. It also demonstrated the continuation of Francis' course, who was known for allowing priests to bless same-sex couples.

Leo's own views had previously caused debate. After his election in May, the media recalled a 2012 statement where he criticized the "homosexual lifestyle."

In 2023, already as a cardinal, he acknowledged the importance of Francis' call for inclusion, but emphasized that the doctrine had not changed:

But we strive to be more welcoming and open, and to say that all people are welcome in the church

– Prevost said then.

Martin, who knew Leo from their joint work in the synod, noted that he had always considered him open and benevolent.

He also wanted to remind people that this church is for "everyone, everyone, everyone"

– Martin emphasized, quoting a famous saying by Francis.

Martin himself is a co-founder of the Outreach ministry, which promotes the acceptance of LGBTQ+ in the church. It will participate in a large pilgrimage to Rome, organized by the Italian group "Jonathan's Tent."

The event will include a Mass in a Jesuit church, led by a high-ranking Italian bishop. Although the pilgrimage is not officially supported by the Vatican, it has been included in the Holy Year calendar.

According to representatives of the Holy See, this is more logistical assistance than formal approval. At the same time, as Martin emphasized, the audience and the event itself are consistent with church teaching: "that Jesus reaches out to people on the margins."

If people are happy with Pope Francis' approach to LGBT Catholics, they will be happy with Pope Leo's approach. And he asked me to continue what I'm doing, which was very encouraging

– Martin concluded.

Pope Leo XIV outpaced Zelenskyy, Sanders, and Musk: ranking of the most positive world leaders and politicians07.08.25, 16:07 • 4045 views

Alona Utkina

Society
Pope Leo XIV
Associated Press
Rome
Pope Francis
Vatican City