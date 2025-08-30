Group of radical youths tried to disrupt "KharkivPride-2025": police intervened

Radical youths tried to break through to the venue of "KharkivPride-2025", but the police reacted promptly and ensured order. This was reported by the police of Kharkiv region, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, false information about alleged clashes during the event is currently being spread online.

This is not true. Law enforcement officers recorded an attempt by a group of radically-minded youth to get to the venue. The police restricted access and promptly stopped a minor scuffle. - explained the police.

As explained by law enforcement officers, the dialogue police conducted explanatory work with citizens.

Currently, the Kharkiv police continue to work in an enhanced mode to ensure safety and law and order.

For reference

"KharkivPride" is an LGBT event that has been held in Kharkiv since 2019. Its program includes lectures, open discussions, and the "KharkivPride" March - a peaceful procession in support of equal rights and opportunities for all people, regardless of their sexual orientation and gender identity.

