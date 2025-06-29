LGBTQ+ march in Budapest gathered 200,000 despite Orbán's ban

The Pride March in Budapest supporting LGBTQ+ rights, which the government of Viktor Orbán banned, gathered about 200,000 people. This was reported by Digi24, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the gay pride parade in the Hungarian capital passed without incident, and the gathering became the most massive in its 30 years of existence. The record number of participants was due to resistance against the ban on LGBT+ rights, which Prime Minister Orbán sought.

At the head of the demonstration, under the slogan "Freedom and love cannot be banned," walked Budapest Mayor, ecologist Gergely Karácsony, accompanied by Yolanda Díaz, Vice Prime Minister of Spain.

Budapest, thanks to your participation, today became the capital of Europe - said Karácsony.

He stated that Budapest "will always protect those whose rights are threatened with deprivation."

Either we are all free, or none of us are free - added Karácsony.

He thanked his colleagues from cities such as Barcelona, Paris, Athens, and London, who participated in the solidarity march.

It is noted that numerous MEPs from several political groups also took part in the march for European values.

Diversity and non-discrimination are fundamental values for the European Parliament, enshrined in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union - reads the European Parliament's statement.

It is indicated that the European Parliament has repeatedly spoken out against the regression of European values in Hungary. Thus, in its resolution of June 18, MEPs expressed concern about discriminatory measures introduced in some member states under the guise of combating LGBT+ propaganda.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, to avoid accusations of brutal suppression of the demonstration, ruled out any intervention by law enforcement, but threatened participants with further legal consequences.

Recall

In March, the Hungarian parliament adopted a law banning LGBTQ+ Pride parades. The document, supported by Viktor Orbán's party, which has an overwhelming majority of votes, introduced amendments to mass gatherings, namely – a proposal to consider visiting and organizing events that contradict laws "on child protection" or "on the promotion of homosexuality among minors" as an offense.

