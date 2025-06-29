LGBTQ+ march in Budapest gathered 200,000 despite Orbán's ban

$41.590.00
48.640.00
ukenru
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 04:01 PM • 20436 views
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM • 34392 views
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM • 25169 views
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM • 51266 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM • 116297 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 143846 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 83435 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 206848 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:27 AM • 57425 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
June 27, 10:12 AM • 69564 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
4m/s
76%
748mm
Popular news
Senate Democrats demand explanations from the US Treasury on the possibility of Russia returning to SWIFTJune 28, 05:42 PM • 10353 views
Significant increase in passenger traffic recorded at the border with Poland: which checkpoints in Lviv region are best to avoidJune 28, 07:06 PM • 5666 views
Ukrainian flag appeared over occupied Kherson region: Naval Forces shared videoJune 28, 07:22 PM • 9668 views
Parliament prepares law for post-war elections: Stefanchuk reveals details08:57 PM • 10422 views
Massive attack on Ukraine: enemy missiles and UAVs hit enterprises12:48 AM • 6444 views
Publications
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?June 28, 04:01 PM • 20436 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM • 143846 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 143838 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
June 27, 01:01 PM • 206848 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second timeJune 27, 11:13 AM • 140862 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot JulyJune 28, 02:03 PM • 34392 views
Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez got married: lavish wedding in Venice attended by numerous celebritiesJune 28, 07:59 AM • 22655 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from VeniceJune 27, 03:37 PM • 33260 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling GucciJune 27, 02:27 PM • 38993 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremonyJune 27, 01:17 PM • 143838 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

LGBTQ+ march in Budapest gathered 200,000 despite Orbán's ban

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

Budapest hosted its largest LGBTQ+ Pride in 30 years, gathering 200,000 participants despite the Orbán government's ban. The Mayor of Budapest and the Deputy Prime Minister of Spain led the demonstration, while the European Parliament emphasized support for European values.

LGBTQ+ march in Budapest gathered 200,000 despite Orbán's ban

The Pride March in Budapest supporting LGBTQ+ rights, which the government of Viktor Orbán banned, gathered about 200,000 people. This was reported by Digi24, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the gay pride parade in the Hungarian capital passed without incident, and the gathering became the most massive in its 30 years of existence. The record number of participants was due to resistance against the ban on LGBT+ rights, which Prime Minister Orbán sought.

At the head of the demonstration, under the slogan "Freedom and love cannot be banned," walked Budapest Mayor, ecologist Gergely Karácsony, accompanied by Yolanda Díaz, Vice Prime Minister of Spain.

Budapest, thanks to your participation, today became the capital of Europe

- said Karácsony.

He stated that Budapest "will always protect those whose rights are threatened with deprivation."

Either we are all free, or none of us are free

- added Karácsony.

He thanked his colleagues from cities such as Barcelona, Paris, Athens, and London, who participated in the solidarity march.

It is noted that numerous MEPs from several political groups also took part in the march for European values.

Diversity and non-discrimination are fundamental values for the European Parliament, enshrined in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union

- reads the European Parliament's statement.

It is indicated that the European Parliament has repeatedly spoken out against the regression of European values in Hungary. Thus, in its resolution of June 18, MEPs expressed concern about discriminatory measures introduced in some member states under the guise of combating LGBT+ propaganda.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, to avoid accusations of brutal suppression of the demonstration, ruled out any intervention by law enforcement, but threatened participants with further legal consequences.

Recall

In March, the Hungarian parliament adopted a law banning LGBTQ+ Pride parades. The document, supported by Viktor Orbán's party, which has an overwhelming majority of votes, introduced amendments to mass gatherings, namely – a proposal to consider visiting and organizing events that contradict laws "on child protection" or "on the promotion of homosexuality among minors" as an offense.

Budapest Pride expects record attendance amid Orbán's LGBTQ+ policies28.06.25, 13:17 • 3074 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyNews of the World
European Parliament
European Union
Europe
Hungary
Budapest
Viktor Orban
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9