Dynamo signed Romanian forward Blănuță for 5 years: what is known about him

September 2, 11:50 AM • 54092 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 87906 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 124000 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 138325 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 74991 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 137632 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 50423 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 88451 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 53872 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108780 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 11025 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 25479 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 28745 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 43227 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 88450 views
Dynamo signed Romanian forward Blănuță for 5 years: what is known about him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 570 views

Football club "Dynamo" (Kyiv) signed a 5-year contract with 23-year-old Romanian forward Vladislav Blănuță. He was born in Moldova, played for "Pescara" and "Universitatea Craiova 1948", and also represented the youth national teams of Moldova and Romania.

Dynamo signed Romanian forward Blănuță for 5 years: what is known about him

Football club "Dynamo" (Kyiv) has signed a contract with 23-year-old Romanian forward Vladislav Blănuță. This was reported on the website of the champions of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the agreement is for 5 years.

Vladislav was born on January 12, 2002, in Hîncești (Moldova). He is 1.93 m tall, his main position is central forward, and his working foot is right.

Blănuță began his football career in youth academies in the Czech Republic, Moldova, and Romania. In 2019, he joined the youth system of the Italian club "Pescara", where in December 2020 he made his debut for the first team in Serie B. He played 6 matches for "Pescara".

- the report says.

Dynamo clarified that in September 2022, Blănuță moved to FC "Universitatea Craiova 1948" on loan. After the end of the season, the transfer was bought out, and in the summer of 2023, the footballer signed a full contract with the club.

In the 2023/2024 season, Vladislav played 31 matches, scoring 8 goals. In the 2024/2025 season, he played on loan for "Universitatea Cluj", where he played 37 matches and scored 12 goals. At the international level, he played for the youth and junior national teams of Moldova. In 2023, he began representing Romania, where he has already played a number of matches for the U20 and U21 teams.

- the report states.

Dynamo added that Vladislav's father is the well-known coach Eduard Blănuță, who currently heads the top-division Moldovan championship club "Petrocub".

Recall

Recently, Kyiv "Dynamo" forward Vladyslav Vanat moved to Spanish "Girona" on a permanent basis.

