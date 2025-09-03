Dynamo signed Romanian forward Blănuță for 5 years: what is known about him

Football club "Dynamo" (Kyiv) has signed a contract with 23-year-old Romanian forward Vladislav Blănuță. This was reported on the website of the champions of Ukraine, informs UNN.

It is noted that the agreement is for 5 years.

Vladislav was born on January 12, 2002, in Hîncești (Moldova). He is 1.93 m tall, his main position is central forward, and his working foot is right.

Blănuță began his football career in youth academies in the Czech Republic, Moldova, and Romania. In 2019, he joined the youth system of the Italian club "Pescara", where in December 2020 he made his debut for the first team in Serie B. He played 6 matches for "Pescara". - the report says.

Dynamo clarified that in September 2022, Blănuță moved to FC "Universitatea Craiova 1948" on loan. After the end of the season, the transfer was bought out, and in the summer of 2023, the footballer signed a full contract with the club.

In the 2023/2024 season, Vladislav played 31 matches, scoring 8 goals. In the 2024/2025 season, he played on loan for "Universitatea Cluj", where he played 37 matches and scored 12 goals. At the international level, he played for the youth and junior national teams of Moldova. In 2023, he began representing Romania, where he has already played a number of matches for the U20 and U21 teams. - the report states.

Dynamo added that Vladislav's father is the well-known coach Eduard Blănuță, who currently heads the top-division Moldovan championship club "Petrocub".

Recently, Kyiv "Dynamo" forward Vladyslav Vanat moved to Spanish "Girona" on a permanent basis.

