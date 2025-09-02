$41.370.05
"Fulham" signed Kevin from Donetsk "Shakhtar" for 40 million euros

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

"Fulham" signed Kevin from "Shakhtar" for a club-record fee. The Brazilian winger stated that he is happy to play in the "highest" league in the world - in England.

"Fulham" signed Kevin from Donetsk "Shakhtar" for 40 million euros

English football club from London, Fulham, has officially signed 22-year-old Brazilian winger from Shakhtar Donetsk. The contract signing was preceded by a record transfer of 40 million euros. This is reported by UNN with reference to Fulham FC.

Details

English club Fulham has completed a club-record deal to acquire Shakhtar winger Kevin. The 22-year-old Brazilian signed a five-year contract with the Cottagers until summer 2030 with an option to extend for another year. The transfer fee is £34.6 million, or about €40 million, plus a percentage of the Brazilian player's future transfer.

In almost 60 matches for Shakhtar, in all competitions, Kevin scored 17 goals.

Regarding his move to the English Premier League, Kevin commented:

I am happy to play in the highest league in the world, and in such a huge club. I am very flattered by everything that is happening in my life, and I hope to score many goals this season and do a great job here at Fulham.

- said the Brazilian footballer.

Addition

Fulham also acquired Samuel Chukwueze from Milan. This is a loan until the end of the season. Chukwueze's deal also includes a buy option.

Recall

Dynamo Kyiv forward Vladyslav Vanat, the top scorer of the UPL for two seasons, has moved to the Spanish football club Girona.

