Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk has signed a 5-year contract with Italian side Roma. The transfer of last season's top scorer in La
Liga cost 30.5 million euros plus bonuses.
Ukrainian national team guard Svyatoslav Mykhailyuk reached the NBA Finals for the first time in his career, becoming the second
Ukrainian in history to accomplish this feat while playing for the Boston Celtics.
Artem Dovbyk, a striker for Girona and the Ukrainian national team, became the top scorer of the Spanish La Liga season with 24 goals in 36 matches, matching Andriy Shevchenko's achievement for Ukrainians in the top 5 European leagues.
Shakhtar Donetsk defeated Chornomorets Odesa 4-1 to reach the Ukrainian Cup final for the first time in five years.
Former Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales was arrested at Madrid airport in connection with corruption charges, including illegal
contracts, mismanagement and money laundering during his presidency of the Spanish Football Association.
Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk, playing for Girona in the Spanish La Liga, crosses the 16-goal mark. He now becomes the second
Ukrainian after Andriy Shevchenko to score more than 15 goals in the world's top championships.
The legendary napkin on which 13-year-old Lionel Messi signed his first contract with Barcelona in 2000 will be auctioned in March
2024 with an expected price of 300,000 to 600,000 euros.