$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 1098 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 9136 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 52860 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 193153 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111937 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 372398 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298578 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212029 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243273 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254646 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 119278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115720 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59206 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112019 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113915 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 193153 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 372398 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245661 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298578 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9176 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33503 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60512 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46638 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117007 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Girona FC

News by theme

It's official: Artem Dovbyk is a player of Roma

Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk has signed a 5-year contract with Italian side Roma. The transfer of last season's top scorer in La Liga cost 30.5 million euros plus bonuses.

Sports • August 2, 05:32 PM • 22914 views

The second Ukrainian in history: Mykhailiuk reaches NBA Finals with Boston Celtics

Ukrainian national team guard Svyatoslav Mykhailyuk reached the NBA Finals for the first time in his career, becoming the second Ukrainian in history to accomplish this feat while playing for the Boston Celtics.

Sports • May 28, 12:12 PM • 36084 views

Girona and Ukraine's national team striker Artem Dovbyk became the best scorer of the season in the Spanish La Liga

Artem Dovbyk, a striker for Girona and the Ukrainian national team, became the top scorer of the Spanish La Liga season with 24 goals in 36 matches, matching Andriy Shevchenko's achievement for Ukrainians in the top 5 European leagues.

Sports • May 27, 03:49 PM • 23478 views

For the first time in 5 years, Shakhtar reached the final of the Ukrainian Cup: the day before, the miners confidently defeated Chornomorets

Shakhtar Donetsk defeated Chornomorets Odesa 4-1 to reach the Ukrainian Cup final for the first time in five years.

Sports • April 4, 04:15 PM • 26474 views

Former Spanish football boss Rubiales arrested at Madrid airport

Former Spanish soccer boss Luis Rubiales was arrested at Madrid airport in connection with corruption charges, including illegal contracts, mismanagement and money laundering during his presidency of the Spanish Football Association.

Sports • April 3, 06:33 PM • 31630 views

In the footsteps of Andriy Shevchenko: Girona striker Artem Dovbyk impresses Europe with scoring achievements

Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk, playing for Girona in the Spanish La Liga, crosses the 16-goal mark. He now becomes the second Ukrainian after Andriy Shevchenko to score more than 15 goals in the world's top championships.

Sports • April 2, 11:04 AM • 22022 views

Messi's first contract with Barcelona, signed on a napkin, will be sold at auction

The legendary napkin on which 13-year-old Lionel Messi signed his first contract with Barcelona in 2000 will be auctioned in March 2024 with an expected price of 300,000 to 600,000 euros.

Sports • February 1, 04:15 AM • 28769 views