The second Ukrainian in history: Mykhailiuk reaches NBA Finals with Boston Celtics

Ukrainian national team guard Svyatoslav Mykhailyuk is playing in the NBA playoffs for the second time in his career and has reached the league finals for the first time. He became the second Ukrainian in history to reach the finals of this tournament. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Basketball Federation of Ukraine.

In the current playoffs, Mykhailiuk played in two first-round games against Miami, twice in the second round against Cleveland, and once in the East finals against Indiana.

The Boston Celtics, where he now plays, have won the NBA title 17 times and have been champions of the Eastern Conference three times in a row.

Mykhailiuk is in his sixth season in the NBA, having previously played for the Lakers, Detroit, Oklahoma, New York, and Charlotte.

