Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk has signed a 5-year contract with Italian side Roma. The transfer of last season's top scorer in La
Liga cost 30.5 million euros plus bonuses.
Ukrainian national team guard Svyatoslav Mykhailyuk reached the NBA Finals for the first time in his career, becoming the second
Ukrainian in history to accomplish this feat while playing for the Boston Celtics.
Artem Dovbyk, a striker for Girona and the Ukrainian national team, became the top scorer of the Spanish La Liga season with 24 goals in 36 matches, matching Andriy Shevchenko's achievement for Ukrainians in the top 5 European leagues.
FIFA could allow national championship matches to be played abroad, and create a working group to study the possibility of hosting
matches of leagues such as La Liga and the Premier League in lucrative regions such as North America and Asia.
