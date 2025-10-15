25 nominees for the Golden Boy 2025 award announced: who is on the list

$41.750.14
Exclusive
06:12 PM • 11900 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious condition
October 15, 10:41 AM • 26827 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 38961 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 32320 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 31858 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 25785 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographic
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 19620 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 18160 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 38358 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and prevention
October 15, 07:08 AM • 38265 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
Publications
Exclusives
The Italian newspaper Tuttosport has published a list of 25 nominees for the Golden Boy 2025 award, which is given annually to the best young European footballer under the age of 21. France and England have the most representatives, UNN reports.

Golden Boy 2025 has reached its final stage, with the list of finalists vying for the European Golden Boy 2025 title announced today. This took place in Badia di Sant'Andrea, Genoa, at Italy's oldest sports boarding school. The list of 25 finalists competing for the main award includes the top 20 players according to the Golden Boy Index – a ranking compiled by Football Benchmark, the award's data and analytics partner, with the exception of the undisputed leader of the ranking, Lamine Yamal, who was excluded from the rules 

- the newspaper writes.

The list of 25 finalists comes from 13 countries, with France and England leading with 5 players each, followed by Spain, Italy, Turkey, and Portugal. With 9 candidates, the English Premier League tops the ranking of most represented championships, ahead of La Liga, Ligue 1, and the Portuguese League.

List of 20 nominees identified by Football Benchmark:

  • Désiré Doué (PSG);
    • Leny Yoro (Manchester United);
      • Senny Mayulu (PSG);
        • Warren Zaïre-Emery (PSG);
          • Elies Ben Seghir (Bayer 04);
            • Mamadou Sarr (owned by Chelsea, on loan at Strasbourg);
              • Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal);
                • Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City);
                  • Archie Gray (Tottenham);
                    • Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona);
                      • Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid);
                        • Kenan Yıldız (Juventus);
                          • Arda Güler (Real Madrid);
                            • Geovany Kenda (Sporting);
                              • Franco Mastantuono (Real Madrid);
                                • Jorrel Hato (Chelsea);
                                  • Estevão (Chelsea);
                                    • Viktor Frogholdt (Porto);
                                      • Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham).

                                        Addition

                                        The "Golden Boy" is an annual award given to the best young player of the year in Europe. All nominees must be under 21 years old and play in the top division of one of the European championships. The award has been presented annually since 2003 by the Italian newspaper Tuttosport.

                                        The first winner of the award was Rafael Van der Vaart from "Ajax".

                                        This year's trophy winner will be determined in Turin in November. It should be noted that the Tuttosport editorial board also selected 5 more nominees for the award this season (Wild-card):

                                        • Jobe Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund);
                                          • Pio Esposito (Inter);
                                            • Rodrigo Mora (Porto);
                                              • Giovanni Leoni (Liverpool);
                                                • Aleksandar Stanković (Club Brugge);

                                                  Last year's award was won by Spanish winger Lamine Yamal of "Barcelona", and therefore, according to the regulations, he cannot participate in the voting, because the award is given only once.

                                                  Recall

                                                  The best young player of the 2024/25 season was won by Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, and the best young female player in the world was Barcelona midfielder Vicky López.

                                                  In Paris, at the Théâtre du Châtelet, the best player in the world for the 2024/2025 season was determined - the "Ballon d'Or" award. The men's "Ballon d'Or" winner was French PSG winger Ousmane Dembélé, and the best female player in the world for the third time in a row was Barcelona footballer Aitana Bonmatí.

                                                  Pavlo Bashynskyi

                                                  Sports
                                                  Gold
                                                  La Liga
                                                  England
                                                  France
                                                  Italy
                                                  Spain
                                                  Portugal
                                                  Turkey