FIFA may allow domestic championship matches to be held abroad

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 70957 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105140 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148132 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152361 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248908 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173786 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165094 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148271 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225111 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102184 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 41781 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 36575 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 54897 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48770 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248908 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225111 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211290 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237076 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223940 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 70949 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48747 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 54872 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112623 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113546 views
FIFA may allow domestic championship matches to be held abroad

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54064 views

FIFA could allow national championship matches to be played abroad, and create a working group to study the possibility of hosting matches of leagues such as La Liga and the Premier League in lucrative regions such as North America and Asia.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) may allow domestic championships to be held outside the countries that organize them. According to The Guardian, at a meeting of the FIFA Council in Bangkok, it was decided to create a working group to study this issue, UNN reports.

Details

The commission will consist of ten to 15 representatives of leagues, clubs, and fan organizations.

The main problem is the need to explain to fans why they are forced to miss out on attending home or away games of their favorite clubs.

Addendum Addendum

The largest European leagues are interested in holding matches abroad from a commercial point of view. Spain's La Liga hopes to be able to organize matches between top teams in lucrative regions such as North America and Asia as early as 2025. The English Premier League is also interested in changing the regulations, having previously tried to get FIFA to allow the introduction of an additional "foreign" round of the championship.

Ukraine rises to 22nd place in FIFA rankings after qualifying for Euro 202404.04.24, 12:39 • 23771 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SportsEconomy
hardianThe Guardian
la-ligaLa Liga
aziiaAsia
pivnichna-amerykaNorth America

