FIFA may allow domestic championship matches to be held abroad

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) may allow domestic championships to be held outside the countries that organize them. According to The Guardian, at a meeting of the FIFA Council in Bangkok, it was decided to create a working group to study this issue, UNN reports.

Details

The commission will consist of ten to 15 representatives of leagues, clubs, and fan organizations.

The main problem is the need to explain to fans why they are forced to miss out on attending home or away games of their favorite clubs.

The largest European leagues are interested in holding matches abroad from a commercial point of view. Spain's La Liga hopes to be able to organize matches between top teams in lucrative regions such as North America and Asia as early as 2025. The English Premier League is also interested in changing the regulations, having previously tried to get FIFA to allow the introduction of an additional "foreign" round of the championship.

