"Real Madrid" demands over 4 billion euros in compensation from UEFA

The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic Council
Hourly power outages canceled, but may return - Ministry of Energy
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check
Moscow was attacked by drones overnight, several Russian airports suspended operations
Zaporizhzhia suffered an enemy attack: an infrastructure object was damaged, fires are raging in the city
Enemy strikes on energy infrastructure caused power outages and train delays
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - Ukrenergo
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should check
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 92696 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increase
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewives
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 100042 views
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Andriy Kudryashov
Andriy Odarchenko
Mustafa Nayyem
Ukraine
United States
China
Zaporizhzhia
Poland
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California went
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into acting
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los Angeles
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a record
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and Ireland
"Real Madrid" demands over 4 billion euros in compensation from UEFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Real Madrid is demanding 4.5 billion euros in damages from UEFA over the Super League dispute. This comes after UEFA lost an appeal in a Madrid court regarding abuse of a dominant position.

"Real Madrid" demands over 4 billion euros in compensation from UEFA

"Real Madrid" demands over 4 billion euros in compensation from UEFA for alleged damages in the Super League case.

Reports UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

Real Madrid is demanding 4.5 billion euros in damages from UEFA in connection with the Super League dispute. The Spanish football club believes it has lost between 4.5 and 4.7 billion euros in revenue since UEFA vetoed the European Super League plan in 2021.

The question of possible compensation is outlined in an official document. It states the following:

This decision paves the way for a claim for compensation for significant damages suffered by the club. Throughout 2025, we held numerous negotiations with UEFA with the aim of finding solutions, but no compromise was reached regarding more transparent governance, economic sustainability, protection of player health, and improved fan experience, including free and globally accessible match broadcasting models, as in the case of the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid's demand came after UEFA — along with La Liga and RFEF, the Spanish football league and national governing body respectively — lost an appeal in a Madrid provincial court on Wednesday, October 29.

The Madrid commercial court's decision that UEFA abused its dominant competitive position by vetoing plans four years ago for a breakaway Super League was upheld.

Reference

The initial Super League proposal envisioned a 20-team league in which 15 clubs, including Real Madrid, would be granted permanent member status. The plan collapsed within 72 hours of its announcement after widespread opposition from football fans and politicians.

Andriy Lunin disqualified for one match after "Clásico" – "Real's" appeal rejected29.10.25, 16:07 • 2270 views

A22 Sports Management, the company behind the Super League, rebranded the proposed competition as the "Unify League" in December, adding that they now advocate for open competitions involving more clubs.

Real Madrid still advocates for the creation of this competition. Earlier, the royal club stated that it had not reached any agreement despite numerous negotiations with UEFA, and therefore would demand compensation from the administrative body that governs football associations in Europe for significant damages incurred during this process. This may be a step towards a final abandonment of the Super League, Spanish media note.

Recall

Real Madrid emphatically rejected plans to play a La Liga match between Villarreal and Barcelona in Miami.

CNBC ranked the most valuable football clubs. Real Madrid tops the list with a value of $6.7 billion. 11 English teams made it into the top 25.

Real Madrid captain Carvajal underwent knee surgery28.10.25, 12:44 • 2334 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsFinance
UEFA
La Liga