"Real Madrid" demands over 4 billion euros in compensation from UEFA for alleged damages in the Super League case.

Reports UNN with reference to AFP.

Details

Real Madrid is demanding 4.5 billion euros in damages from UEFA in connection with the Super League dispute. The Spanish football club believes it has lost between 4.5 and 4.7 billion euros in revenue since UEFA vetoed the European Super League plan in 2021.

The question of possible compensation is outlined in an official document. It states the following:

This decision paves the way for a claim for compensation for significant damages suffered by the club. Throughout 2025, we held numerous negotiations with UEFA with the aim of finding solutions, but no compromise was reached regarding more transparent governance, economic sustainability, protection of player health, and improved fan experience, including free and globally accessible match broadcasting models, as in the case of the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid's demand came after UEFA — along with La Liga and RFEF, the Spanish football league and national governing body respectively — lost an appeal in a Madrid provincial court on Wednesday, October 29.

The Madrid commercial court's decision that UEFA abused its dominant competitive position by vetoing plans four years ago for a breakaway Super League was upheld.

Reference

The initial Super League proposal envisioned a 20-team league in which 15 clubs, including Real Madrid, would be granted permanent member status. The plan collapsed within 72 hours of its announcement after widespread opposition from football fans and politicians.

Andriy Lunin disqualified for one match after "Clásico" – "Real's" appeal rejected

A22 Sports Management, the company behind the Super League, rebranded the proposed competition as the "Unify League" in December, adding that they now advocate for open competitions involving more clubs.

Real Madrid still advocates for the creation of this competition. Earlier, the royal club stated that it had not reached any agreement despite numerous negotiations with UEFA, and therefore would demand compensation from the administrative body that governs football associations in Europe for significant damages incurred during this process. This may be a step towards a final abandonment of the Super League, Spanish media note.

Recall

Real Madrid emphatically rejected plans to play a La Liga match between Villarreal and Barcelona in Miami.

CNBC ranked the most valuable football clubs. Real Madrid tops the list with a value of $6.7 billion. 11 English teams made it into the top 25.

Real Madrid captain Carvajal underwent knee surgery