Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Gold

Andriy Lunin disqualified for one match after "Clásico" – "Real's" appeal rejected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

Andriy Lunin received a red card despite not playing in the match against "Barcelona." "Real Madrid" filed an appeal, but it was rejected, and the Ukrainian goalkeeper will miss the next match.

Andriy Lunin disqualified for one match after "Clásico" – "Real's" appeal rejected

Ukrainian goalkeeper of Real Madrid Andriy Lunin received a one-match disqualification despite the club's appeal. This decision was made by the disciplinary committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after an incident during El Clásico with Barcelona. This is reported by Mundo de Рortivo, according to UNN.

Details

A skirmish between players of both teams occurred in the last minutes of the match after Vinicius Junior's provocative goal celebration. As a result of the conflict, the main referee Soto Grado sent off only one player - Andriy Lunin, who was on the bench.

The referee's report states that "in the 90th minute, player Lunin Andriy was sent off for aggressive behavior towards the opponent's bench, and his teammates had to restrain him."

Real Madrid captain Carvajal underwent knee surgery28.10.25, 12:44 • 2252 views

The Disciplinary Committee recognized the Ukrainian's actions as a "minor violation of sports order" and punished him with a one-match disqualification. The document states that such actions are punishable by suspension from one to three matches or a fine of 602 to 3006 euros.

The appeal filed by Real Madrid was rejected - the committee found the referee's report reliable, and the video materials did not refute the recorded facts.

Thus, Lunin will miss Real's next match. At the same time, the club reserves the right to appeal the decision to the Appeals Committee or to apply to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

After a fierce El Clásico, Barcelona is unhappy with Yamal's condition: the "golden boy" will be controlled more strictly28.10.25, 18:33 • 6078 views

Stepan Haftko

Sports
Skirmishes
Real Madrid