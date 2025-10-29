Andriy Lunin disqualified for one match after "Clásico" – "Real's" appeal rejected

Ukrainian goalkeeper of Real Madrid Andriy Lunin received a one-match disqualification despite the club's appeal. This decision was made by the disciplinary committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) after an incident during El Clásico with Barcelona. This is reported by Mundo de Рortivo, according to UNN.

A skirmish between players of both teams occurred in the last minutes of the match after Vinicius Junior's provocative goal celebration. As a result of the conflict, the main referee Soto Grado sent off only one player - Andriy Lunin, who was on the bench.

The referee's report states that "in the 90th minute, player Lunin Andriy was sent off for aggressive behavior towards the opponent's bench, and his teammates had to restrain him."

The Disciplinary Committee recognized the Ukrainian's actions as a "minor violation of sports order" and punished him with a one-match disqualification. The document states that such actions are punishable by suspension from one to three matches or a fine of 602 to 3006 euros.

The appeal filed by Real Madrid was rejected - the committee found the referee's report reliable, and the video materials did not refute the recorded facts.

Thus, Lunin will miss Real's next match. At the same time, the club reserves the right to appeal the decision to the Appeals Committee or to apply to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

