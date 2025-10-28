Real Madrid captain Carvajal underwent knee surgery

realmadrid.com

Spanish football club "Real Madrid" announced that the team's captain Dani Carvajal underwent knee surgery and will soon begin recovery, writes UNN.

Details

"Our captain, Dani Carvajal, successfully underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee today," the statement said.

As noted, the operation was performed by Dr. Manuel Leal under the supervision of the Real Madrid medical team.

"Carvajal will begin his recovery program in the coming days," the FC stated.

Addition

A day earlier, Real Madrid announced that after examinations, Carvajal was diagnosed with a loose body in his right knee joint.