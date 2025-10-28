$42.070.07
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 7886 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
09:30 AM • 11845 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM • 11778 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 12019 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 12776 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM • 26521 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM • 22949 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
06:38 AM • 12813 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 47523 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Real Madrid captain Carvajal underwent knee surgery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee due to a loose body in the joint. He will begin his recovery in the coming days.

Real Madrid captain Carvajal underwent knee surgery
realmadrid.com

Spanish football club "Real Madrid" announced that the team's captain Dani Carvajal underwent knee surgery and will soon begin recovery, writes UNN.

Details

"Our captain, Dani Carvajal, successfully underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee today," the statement said.

As noted, the operation was performed by Dr. Manuel Leal under the supervision of the Real Madrid medical team.

"Carvajal will begin his recovery program in the coming days," the FC stated.

Addition

A day earlier, Real Madrid announced that after examinations, Carvajal was diagnosed with a loose body in his right knee joint. 

Julia Shramko

Sports