After a fierce El Clásico, Barcelona is unhappy with Yamal's condition: the "golden boy" will be controlled more strictly

The Catalan giant intends to strengthen its monitoring of Lamine Yamal's life, including attention to the 18-year-old Spaniard's interviews and social media posts. In addition, Barcelona's doctors are concerned about how to cure the constant pain that the young Spanish national team winger complains about.

"FC Barcelona is concerned about Yamal's statements and the excessive attention to his personal life," writes the Catalan newspaper Sport. The same publication reports that the Catalan club will more strictly monitor Yamal's statements to the media, as well as his activity on social networks.

The reason for this message appeared on Sunday, during and after El Clásico. Real and Barcelona met in the central match of the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga.

The Royal Club celebrated a 2:1 victory.

The scorers in the match were: in the 22nd minute, Mbappé opened the scoring for Real, soon Barcelona's forward Fermín López equalized, and Bellingham in the 43rd, as it turned out later, brought the Madrid team victory.

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona's young attacking midfielder, who is used to lighting up big matches, looked unrecognizable at the Santiago Bernabéu.

It should be noted that there is a reason - the young player is still experiencing discomfort in the pubic bone area. This injury worries the club's medical staff.

But there are other factors as well. Barcelona's management is increasingly concerned about Lamine Yamal's recent public comments and the close attention to his private life.

Earlier, the Spanish wunderkind unsuccessfully compared the Royal League team to Madrid, using the wording that they allegedly "steal and complain." Carvajal, Vinicius, and Courtois even had a skirmish with the 18-year-old "golden boy" from FC Barcelona.

After this, according to the new announcement, the Spanish club and Yamal's agent, Jorge Mendes, will monitor media interviews and the Spanish national team midfielder's activity on social networks.

