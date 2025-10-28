$42.070.07
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
02:36 PM • 11655 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 18946 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 36816 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 26534 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 23638 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 20023 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16421 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 44119 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 31528 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 36825 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:39 AM
After a fierce El Clásico, Barcelona is unhappy with Yamal's condition: the "golden boy" will be controlled more strictly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1074 views

FC Barcelona intends to strengthen the monitoring of Lamine Yamal's life, including his interviews and social media posts. This decision was made after an unsuccessful Clásico and scandalous statements by the player. The club expects Yamal to focus on rehabilitation after injury and return to a better condition.

After a fierce El Clásico, Barcelona is unhappy with Yamal's condition: the "golden boy" will be controlled more strictly

The Catalan giant intends to strengthen its monitoring of Lamine Yamal's life, including attention to the 18-year-old Spaniard's interviews and social media posts. In addition, Barcelona's doctors are concerned about how to cure the constant pain that the young Spanish national team winger complains about.

UNN reports with reference to Sport and One Football.

Details

"FC Barcelona is concerned about Yamal's statements and the excessive attention to his personal life," writes the Catalan newspaper Sport. The same publication reports that the Catalan club will more strictly monitor Yamal's statements to the media, as well as his activity on social networks.

The reason for this message appeared on Sunday, during and after El Clásico. Real and Barcelona met in the central match of the 10th round of the Spanish La Liga.

The Royal Club celebrated a 2:1 victory.

The scorers in the match were: in the 22nd minute, Mbappé opened the scoring for Real, soon Barcelona's forward Fermín López equalized, and Bellingham in the 43rd, as it turned out later, brought the Madrid team victory.

Sergio Busquets to retire after the 2025 MLS season: Barcelona and Spain national team legend leaves football26.09.25, 11:26 • 2194 views

Lamine Yamal, Barcelona's young attacking midfielder, who is used to lighting up big matches, looked unrecognizable at the Santiago Bernabéu.

It should be noted that there is a reason - the young player is still experiencing discomfort in the pubic bone area. This injury worries the club's medical staff.

But there are other factors as well. Barcelona's management is increasingly concerned about Lamine Yamal's recent public comments and the close attention to his private life.

Earlier, the Spanish wunderkind unsuccessfully compared the Royal League team to Madrid, using the wording that they allegedly "steal and complain." Carvajal, Vinicius, and Courtois even had a skirmish with the 18-year-old "golden boy" from FC Barcelona.

After this, according to the new announcement, the Spanish club and Yamal's agent, Jorge Mendes, will monitor media interviews and the Spanish national team midfielder's activity on social networks.

Recall

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi hopes to play in the 2026 World Cup, but admits that age and physical fitness will be crucial. He aims to defend the title if he is healthy and can help the team.

Real Madrid captain Carvajal underwent knee surgery28.10.25, 12:44 • 1922 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsNews of the World
Social network
Skirmishes
Kylian Mbappé
Real Madrid
Lionel Messi