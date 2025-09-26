Sergio Busquets to retire after the 2025 MLS season: Barcelona and Spain national team legend leaves football

Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets has announced that he will end his professional career after his contract with American club Inter Miami expires at the end of the MLS-2025 season. The footballer announced this on his Instagram, emphasizing that his decision is due to his desire to leave big football "on dignified terms." This is reported by UNN.

Details

Busquets noted that the last part of his career will be a kind of "final act" for him, and playing in the MLS playoffs will give him a chance to win another trophy before retiring. He thanked the fans and clubs that shaped his path: from Barcelona to the national team and the American stage at Inter Miami.

I feel it's time to say goodbye to my career as a professional footballer. It's been almost 20 years of enjoying this incredible story that I always dreamed of. Football has given me unique experiences from wonderful places, with the best companions – Busquets said.

In his statement, the footballer called "Barcelona" the club of his life, emphasizing the unforgettable years at "Camp Nou."

He also noted his experience in MLS, which helped him open a new stage in his career and solidify his status as one of the best defensive midfielders of our time.

Thank you to all my colleagues, staff, and everyone with whom I have shared so many beautiful and unforgettable moments. The best thing I take away is all of you. Thank you to the fans around the world for their love and respect. These will be my last months on the field. I am retiring very happy, proud, fulfilled, and, above all, grateful. Thank you very much, see you soon… The end is a new beginning – the footballer wrote on his Instagram.

Busquets leaves football with an impressive collection of trophies:

9 La Liga titles with Barcelona;

several UEFA Champions League victories;

the 2010 World Cup and 2012 Euro victory with the Spanish national team.

In his personal life, Busquets is closely connected to football and family. He is the son of former Barcelona goalkeeper Carles Busquets, who played for the club in the 1990s. Since 2014, Sergio has been in a relationship with Spanish journalist Elena Galera. The couple has two sons: Enzo (2016) and Levi (2018).

