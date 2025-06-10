"Barcelona" may avoid a UEFA fine of 60 million euros

The initial fine of 60 million euros for the Catalan football club will be reduced to 15 million, provided that the financial fair play rules are followed.

FC Barcelona can breathe a sigh of relief - in recent months, the legendary football club has been working behind the scenes to reduce the significant UEFA sanctions related to the financial levers that the club activated in the summer of 2022.

The reason for this is the sale of television rights in the summer of 2022, which the governing football body recognised not as "operating income" but as "profit from the loss of intangible assets".

These measures, which included the sale of television rights to Sixth Street for more than 500 million euros, improved the club's balance sheet for the 2022/23 season.

But UEFA wanted to fine FC Barcelona 60 million euros.

Initially, in 2024, the European body imposed a symbolic fine of 500,000 euros, but later the position was strengthened, and it was already a much stricter fine of 60 million euros. - the media explains in its material

On Sunday, Barcelona president Joan Laporta travelled to Munich to watch Spain's match against Portugal in the Nations League final, but the real purpose of his trip was to meet with his UEFA counterpart Alexander Čeferin to discuss a possible fine.

This was the second meeting between them in a matter of weeks.

Conditional reduction of the fine

Laporta argued that Barcelona's "levers" were accepted by La Liga in the calculation of the salary cap, and that Barcelona, being a club owned by members, cannot increase capital from owners. UEFA recognises these transactions, and Barcelona claims that they will get these assets back when it comes to selling a percentage of their television rights for a certain period of time.

According to new data, UEFA will reduce the fine of 60 million euros - but with reservations.

In exchange for the reduction of the fine, Barca undertook to comply with the financial fair play rules established by UEFA and La Liga. - writes Mundo Deportivo

